New York’s timeline on revised RGGI regulation remains uncertain

Published 17:09 on January 22, 2020 / Last updated at 17:09 on January 22, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

New York will release a draft RGGI regulation shortly to implement the Northeast US carbon market's post-2020 programme changes, but there is no timeline for the completion of that process, state and regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.