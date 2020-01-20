Senior Associate, Climate Program, WRI – Washington DC

Over the course of 2020, WRI-United States will conduct analysis of the environmental and economic impacts of key climate and clean energy policy proposals to help inform decision-makers and the public. As part of this work we will consider a diverse range of measures, including but not limited to: infrastructure, clean energy tax credits, carbon pricing, and support for technology innovation. The analyses will examine live policy proposals as well as new policy frameworks that can fill critical gaps and stimulate needed investment in low-carbon technologies and practices.

In this role, you will oversee and contribute to quantitative analysis conducted in support of these projects. This includes working with junior staff to conduct analysis using WRI-developed analytic tools as well as overseeing energy system and macroeconomic modeling conducted by leading external modeling firms.

You will also work closely with senior management on strategy and project development. You will also leverage partnerships and expertise across WRI’s programs, centers, and international offices, while cultivating partnerships with external experts and government officials.

Job Responsibilities

Research and analysis

Plan, design and conduct policy-relevant research, analysis, and writing on relevant aspects of climate change and/or clean energy

Conceive and produce high-quality, high-impact reports, issue briefs, case studies, and blogs

Oversee energy system and macroeconomic modeling conducted by leading external modeling firms

Develop tools and analysis that enable policymakers and stakeholders to make informed decisions about climate and energy policy

Participate in internal and external peer review processes for publications and papers

Develop project proposals and concept notes

Outreach and communications

Communicate WRI research and analysis with external audiences

Represent WRI at conferences, workshops and other events

Design and implement WRI roundtables, workshops or other convening events with key stakeholders

Liaise with and develop collaborations with external partners, including research institutes, non-profit organizations, businesses, and government agencies

Project management

Independently manage projects or discrete components of large projects

Undertake planning and implementation of project research, communication and budgeting activities

Supervise the work of junior researchers and interns

Assist in developing the overall strategy for WRI-US and prioritizing of research and project activities

Support fundraising efforts as needed

Coordinate across WRI program and issue areas

Job Qualifications

Recognized as an expert in the field with a minimum of 7 years of relevant, professional work experience related to climate policy with a minimum of 3 years additional experience in a leadership position

Master’s Degree in a relevant field

Advanced mastery of analytics and modeling, emission reduction and clean energy technologies, and energy system market dynamics

Deep familiarity with climate and energy policy design

Strong research skills and deep familiarity with economic analysis

Strong writing and oral presentation skills; ability to effectively communicate insights from technical research to non-technical audiences both verbally and in writing

Self-motivated with an ability to juggle multiple priorities, handle assignments independently, and work under tight deadlines

Flexibility, sense of humor, and willingness to explore unfamiliar issues

Ability to travel domestically

How to Apply

Applicants should submit a cover letter and resume through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.

Program Overview

WRI-U.S. works to advance practical solutions to reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, deploy clean energy solutions, improve resilience to climate impacts, and achieve a strong, clean economy that benefits all Americans. We do so through rigorous peer-reviewed expert analysis, consultation, convening, coalition building, and clear communications. We work at all levels of government and with leading businesses across the United States. Our experience, reputation and connections in the policy arena, the private sector and beyond place us in a unique position to help shape federal and state climate policy and generate new ideas and practices for low-carbon development over the coming years.

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact. WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.

The World Resources Institute (http://www.wri.org) is an environmental and development research and policy organization that creates solutions to protect the Earth and improve people’s lives. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, it is WRI’s policy to recruit, hire, and provide opportunities for advancement in all job classifications without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, parental status, protected veteran status, or disability. WRI’s global agenda requires a staff that is diverse – with respect to race, gender, cultural, and international background. Diverse perspectives and experience enhance the way WRI selects and approaches issues, as well as the creativity and applicability of WRI’s policy research and analysis. WRI, therefore, encourages applications from U.S. minorities, persons from other countries (especially developing nations), and from women of all backgrounds.