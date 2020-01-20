Senior Economist/Strategist, Climate Change – London

Our client, an established global investment management firm, is seeking to hire an Economist/Strategist to lead and help build the firms’ climate change research team. The Firm prides itself for independent thought.

The successful candidate will be expected to provide analysis of how climate change and potential policy responses impact both emerging and developed economies around the world and to consider how financial markets will respond.

Responsibilities:

Perform analysis bridging government policies and economics in relation to climate change.

Translating policy predictions into projections and implications for financial markets under various policy scenarios in collaboration with a team of economists and portfolio managers.

Lead a research agenda to prepare estimates of the impacts of climate change over the next 10-20 years on the macroeconomic outturns of developed and emerging economies.

Research and produce outstanding thematic reports to educate and enhance the firm’s and its clients understanding on the economics and financial implications of climate change.

Requirements

Experience in climate change research is not required, but the successful candidate will be expected to demonstrate a broad understanding of how the structural aspects of economies, government policies and financial markets may be affected.

Existing research into the impacts of climate change, carbon markets or decarbonization policy (preferred).

A Master’s degree (or equivalent) in economics and/or related field. PhD preferred

Professional experience of above 10 years in finance or financial markets.

Experience in coding in Python (preferred).

Experience leading a team.

Excellent communications skills, with demonstrated ability to work individually as well as part of a team.

Driven, autonomous and responsible – must be able to meet deadlines

