EU Policy Director, IETA – Brussels (maternity cover)

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation dedicated to supporting the development of carbon pricing mechanisms worldwide.

IETA is recruiting for a position of EU Policy Director in its Brussels office from March 2020 to March 2021 (maternity cover) with a possible extension.

Tasks and responsibilities include:

Develop and implement policy and advocacy initiatives and advocacy related to the European Emissions Trading System (EU ETS);

Represent the interests of IETA members in the EU by meeting and working closely with policymakers in the European Commission, EU Member States and the European Parliament;

Contribute to the formulation of IETA positions in collaboration with member companies;

Analyse and assess policy developments for IETA’s EU Working Group and provide regular updates on policy developments of interest to carbon market participants;

Draft regular briefings and policy papers on policy and market developments affecting the EU ETS;

Organise and schedule in-person meetings and calls with IETA members, and work closely with IETA’s EU Working Group co-chairs on EU-related matters; liaise with other stakeholders and particularly Brussels-based companies, business organisations and NGOs involved in climate policy debates;

Represent IETA in conferences and meetings by presenting IETA’s views and networking with other participants.

Place of work: Brussels, with potential for travel to other major European cities on a regular basis, and further afield when necessary. Approximately 25% of your time may involve travel.

Reporting to: IETA’s President and CEO, based in London

Competences required:

At least 5 years of relevant work experience; •

Understanding of European climate change politics, in particular the EU ETS. •

A strong personal record in carbon markets/carbon pricing; •

Understanding of the functioning of European institutions, as well as legislative processes;

Understanding of business operations and requirements under the EU ETS;

Ability to write clearly and convincingly for different audiences (e.g., IETA members, public briefings, position papers, etc.);

Sensitivity to the needs and concerns of IETA member companies; • Excellent spoken and written English; competence in French is an advantage.

Ability to work comfortably as part of a small team; • Ability to engage with the media and clearly communicate IETA’s position;

EU nationality and/or right to work in Belgium without a work permit.

Interested candidates should send their CV and cover letter to humanresources@ieta.org with “EU Policy Director (maternity cover)” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is 14 February 2020. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.