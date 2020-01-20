Job Postings > EU Policy Director, IETA – Brussels (maternity cover)

EU Policy Director, IETA – Brussels (maternity cover)

IETA is recruiting for a position of EU Policy Director in its Brussels office from March 2020 to March 2021 (maternity cover) with a possible extension.

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation dedicated to supporting the development of carbon pricing mechanisms worldwide.

Tasks and responsibilities include:

  • Develop and implement policy and advocacy initiatives and advocacy related to the European Emissions Trading System (EU ETS);
  • Represent the interests of IETA members in the EU by meeting and working closely with policymakers in the European Commission, EU Member States and the European Parliament;
  • Contribute to the formulation of IETA positions in collaboration with member companies;
  • Analyse and assess policy developments for IETA’s EU Working Group and provide regular updates on policy developments of interest to carbon market participants;
  • Draft regular briefings and policy papers on policy and market developments affecting the EU ETS;
  • Organise and schedule in-person meetings and calls with IETA members, and work closely with IETA’s EU Working Group co-chairs on EU-related matters; liaise with other stakeholders and particularly Brussels-based companies, business organisations and NGOs involved in climate policy debates;
  • Represent IETA in conferences and meetings by presenting IETA’s views and networking with other participants.

Place of work: Brussels, with potential for travel to other major European cities on a regular basis, and further afield when necessary. Approximately 25% of your time may involve travel.

Reporting to: IETA’s President and CEO, based in London

Competences required:

  • At least 5 years of relevant work experience; •
  • Understanding of European climate change politics, in particular the EU ETS. •
  • A strong personal record in carbon markets/carbon pricing; •
  • Understanding of the functioning of European institutions, as well as legislative processes;
  • Understanding of business operations and requirements under the EU ETS;
  • Ability to write clearly and convincingly for different audiences (e.g., IETA members, public briefings, position papers, etc.);
  • Sensitivity to the needs and concerns of IETA member companies; • Excellent spoken and written English; competence in French is an advantage.
  • Ability to work comfortably as part of a small team; • Ability to engage with the media and clearly communicate IETA’s position;
  • EU nationality and/or right to work in Belgium without a work permit.

Interested candidates should send their CV and cover letter to humanresources@ieta.org with “EU Policy Director (maternity cover)” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is 14 February 2020. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.

