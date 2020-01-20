Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Abu Dhabi

The British Embassy Abu Dhabi has a vacancy for a Climate Change Policy Manager for a fixed-term contract of two (2) years.

The jobholder will coordinate the Embassy’s work to combat climate change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020.

The role is based in Abu Dhabi but will require the jobholder to work weekly out of the British Embassy Dubai.

Duties and responsibilities:

Coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), working closely with Economic, Political, Prosperity, and Communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in the UAE, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions, and green finance. Develop and implement the Embassy’s climate change strategy for UNFCCC COP 26 and longer term partnership with the UAE.

Coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with the UAE, advising on local sensitivities and UAE priorities, including briefing for ministers and senior officials. Report climate change related developments in a concise and informative manner.

Liaise with officials in the UAE government, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.

Plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in the different Emirates, representatives of businesses, and climate change champions.

Manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in the UAE. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required. Leverage incoming UK visitors to the UAE to support our COP26 priorities in the UAE.

Work closely with the Expo 2020 Dubai team on the UK’s involvement and participation in Climate Week, taking place ahead of COP26.

Work closely with Chancery colleagues (e.g., Prosperity and Economics & Energy), Department for International Trade (DIT) colleagues (e.g., Clean Energy and Renewables), Department for International Development (DFID; e.g., on sustainability and development) and Science and Innovation Network (SIN; e.g., on research and emerging technologies) to deliver a cross-mission approach to climate change and COP26.

Project management of climate change projects in the UAE, including planning, developing, and delivering projects funded by the Gulf Strategy Fund.

Hold a corporate responsibility objective, such as membership in the Embassy’s crisis response team.

The above list is not exhaustive and the job holder will be required to be flexible and take on other ad hoc tasks as required.

Key competencies required: