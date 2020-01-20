Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Abu Dhabi

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Chancery
The British Embassy Abu Dhabi has a vacancy for a Climate Change Policy Manager for a fixed-term contract of two (2) years.
The jobholder will coordinate the Embassy’s work to combat climate change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020.
The role is based in Abu Dhabi but will require the jobholder to work weekly out of the British Embassy Dubai.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), working closely with Economic, Political, Prosperity, and Communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in the UAE, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions, and green finance. Develop and implement the Embassy’s climate change strategy for UNFCCC COP 26 and longer term partnership with the UAE.
- Coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with the UAE, advising on local sensitivities and UAE priorities, including briefing for ministers and senior officials. Report climate change related developments in a concise and informative manner.
- Liaise with officials in the UAE government, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.
- Plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in the different Emirates, representatives of businesses, and climate change champions.
- Manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in the UAE. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required. Leverage incoming UK visitors to the UAE to support our COP26 priorities in the UAE.
- Work closely with the Expo 2020 Dubai team on the UK’s involvement and participation in Climate Week, taking place ahead of COP26.
- Work closely with Chancery colleagues (e.g., Prosperity and Economics & Energy), Department for International Trade (DIT) colleagues (e.g., Clean Energy and Renewables), Department for International Development (DFID; e.g., on sustainability and development) and Science and Innovation Network (SIN; e.g., on research and emerging technologies) to deliver a cross-mission approach to climate change and COP26.
- Project management of climate change projects in the UAE, including planning, developing, and delivering projects funded by the Gulf Strategy Fund.
- Hold a corporate responsibility objective, such as membership in the Embassy’s crisis response team.
The above list is not exhaustive and the job holder will be required to be flexible and take on other ad hoc tasks as required.
Key competencies required:
- Collaborating and Partnering – Creating and maintaining positive, professional and trusting working relationships with a wide range of people within and outside the organisation to help get business done. Working collaboratively, sharing information, and building supportive, responsive relationships with colleagues and stakeholders whilst having the confidence to challenge assumptions. Encouraging collaboration and building effective partnerships including relationships with Ministers.
- Delivering at Pace – Focusing on delivering timely performance with energy and taking responsibility and accountability for quality outcomes. Working to agreed goals and activities and dealing with challenges in a responsive and constructive way. Providing the focus and energy to drive activities forward through others and encourage staff to perform effectively during challenging and changing times.
- Leading and Communicating – Leading from the front and communicating with clarity, conviction and enthusiasm. Establishing a strong direction and a persuasive future vision; managing and engaging with people with honesty and integrity, and upholding the reputation of the organisation.
- Seeing the Big Picture – Having an in-depth understanding and knowledge of how your role fits with and supports organisational objectives and the wider public needs. Scanning the political context and taking account of wider impacts to develop long term implementation strategies that maximise opportunities to add value to the citizen and support economic, sustainable growth.
- A minimum of 2 years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/ with national or regional government, international organisations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and spoken. Able to express ideas and messages clearly and concisely, both orally and in written communication.
- At least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- Excellent relationship development and management skills, capable of operating at all organisational levels. Experience of developing relationships and building influence with multiple stakeholders in public and private sectors. Recognises the importance of developing a strong professional network.
- Cultural awareness and business knowledge of the relevant market. Functional knowledge of local business community and trends.
- Flexible, resilient, decisive, and calm under pressure. With a proven track record of delivering results to a high standard within tight deadlines.
- Excellent organisational ability, with proven ability to manage, plan, and prioritise tasks and workload; and a proactive approach to problem solving.
- Team player who is capable of working on their own initiative and manage others.
- Strong IT skills and literacy in Microsoft Office applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook).
- Knowledge of financial/ budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s degree in a relevant field.
- Arabic language skills.
1 February 2020
C4 (L)
Fixed Term, Full-time
38
24 months
Middle East & North Africa
United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
British Embassy
1
21,994
1 April 2020
31 March 2022
The Embassy aims to offer an attractive working environment and remuneration package for this role, including: 25 days of annual leave per annum, on-site swimming pool, gym, and sports facilities.
Salary is at AED 21,994 per month.
There are no other allowances payable as part of this package. No accommodation and relocation expenses are payable in connection with this position.
Conditioned working hours are 38 hours per week. Standard working hours are from 07:30 to 15:06, including a lunch break of 36 minutes, from Sunday to Thursday.
The successful candidate should also be flexible in their approach to hours worked as these will also be dictated by operational needs and may involve working out of hours.
Successful candidates will be required to transfer their visa under the Embassy’s sponsorship.
How to apply:
Interested candidates must attach 1) an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) and 2) a covering letter stating how you meet the requirements of the role. Your application must also include examples of when you have demonstrated the competencies outlined above.
Applications that do not include these information will not be considered.
Closing date for applications is at 23:55 (UAE local time) on 01 February 2020.
Applications received after the stated deadline will not be considered.
Process:
The recruitment process, including security clearance, is expected to take around two months.
The start date mentioned in the job advert is a tentative start date and the successful candidate will be required to undergo security vetting procedures. Any offer of employment will be subject to the candidate achieving suitable clearances.
Due to the large number of applications we receive, only those shortlisted for the next step of the recruitment process will be contacted.
