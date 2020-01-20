New Energies Lead, Viva Energy – Melbourne

About us

We are Viva Energy, one of Australia’s leading energy companies. Every day we help Australians reach their destinations by making, importing and delivering the fuels, lubricants, chemicals and bitumen they need to get there.

We are the exclusive Shell licensee in Australia, and supply around a quarter of Australia’s fuel through our extensive network of over 1,250 service stations and through our commercial partnerships with some of Australia’s biggest companies in the aviation, marine, transport, resources, construction and manufacturing industries – we help industries reach their destinations too.

The diversity of our business creates real opportunities for our people. Our people are known for achieving results, working together and outstanding customer service. As a company, we also have a deep commitment to safety, care for the environment and passionate support for our local communities.

Together we are committed to building Australia’s energy future.

About the role

This role will be primarily responsible for supporting the development of new business opportunities for Viva Energy that will assist the organisation in the transition to a lower carbon emission economy.

About you

You will be a fantastic communicator that has the ability to shape a compelling message tailored to a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders. You will play a key role in influencing external perceptions of Viva Energy’s new energy strategy over the next decade.

As the front line of contact with a range of internal and external stakeholders you will be adept at establishing relationships, and collaborating seamlessly with diverse colleagues across the business in a changing environment.

By keeping abreast of market activities and developing strong internal and external relationships, you will be able to amalgamate information from a range of sources into a structured and persuasive argument and conclusions. You will also be astute and perceptive enough to deduce what messages are most relevant to the organisation. While beneficial but not essential, your excellent writing skills may be complemented with data or numerical analysis skills.

The role would be ideally suited to a self-starter with highly developed writing skills using clear, concise language. The role will require someone who learns quickly, enjoys the challenge of tight deadlines and turn-around times, task variety and is flexible and adaptable in a dynamic, moving and sometimes ambiguous environment.

Experience required

• Preference for a relevant degree (business) and/or experience in writing, developing proposals or communications.

• Experience as a research or business analyst would be advantageous but not essential.

• Experience with synthesizing information from a range of sources to draw conclusions and effectively communicate and express ideas clearly and coherently both in writing, and verbally.

• Ability to develop effective relationships which allow you to influence and provide direction to a range of stakeholders.

• Ability to learn new skills and understand new ideas; learn quickly from feedback and from experience; seeking opportunities to expand knowledge; flexible and adaptable to quickly change direction.

• Intermediate to advanced numerical literacy to assist in analysing facts and figures would be well regarded.

• Biofuels, Energy and Electric Vehicle policy knowledge would be well regarded but is not essential.

The opportunity

We believe great ideas come from everywhere – and everyone. We employ fantastic people who want to make a difference. From day one you will have purposeful work, be challenged to grow, feel valued and inspired by what we deliver as a team.

Our culture encourages us to be ourselves. We believe diversity in the workplace is every bit as important as it is in everyday life and we are delighted to have been awarded the WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality for the second year running. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

We recognise that you may have commitments and interests outside of work and offer a variety of flexible working arrangements to ensure your needs and aspirations are supported.

