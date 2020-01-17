Environmental Products Trader, Elbow River Marketing – Calgary

Description

Position Title: Environmental Products Trader Team and Location: Elbow River Marketing – Houston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Calgary

Elbow River Marketing Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Parkland Fuel Corporation (TSX : PKI)

With Elbow River’s most valuable asset, our employees, we focus on building upon our foundation of strong customer relationships by providing them with the highest quality of service through efficient, creative and value-added opportunities while ensuring continued growth and profitability for both ourselves and our customers.

Elbow River provides sales for all products on monthly or annual term supply contracts at a wide range of pricing alternatives from fixed prices to market differentials. Our market niche is shipping product via tank car by utilizing our large fleet of tank cars and our relationships with the railroads. Our Marketing and Transportation management team has over 150 years of industry experience that provides our customers with some of the most creative and cost-effective sales or supply solutions, and our relationships across North America ensure that product will be available when it is needed the most

Position Summary:

The role is as a frontline Environmental Products Trader. The Trader will be expected to work alongside colleagues to build a profitable trade book through obtaining desired short- and medium-term exposures. The position calls for a self-motivated, entrepreneurial and responsible individual with the ability to perform well under pressure and with limited direct supervision within a team of capable and motivated individuals.

The Environmental Products Trader will split time between seeking out new trading opportunities in existing and emerging markets and trading execution for existing books. This position will be focused on (i) identifying new opportunities as emerging markets develop and building trade strategy to capture those opportunities, (ii) expanding the existing portfolio of North American environmental products, with a primary focus on Emissions credits and options (e.g. California AB-32, RGGI), Renewable Energy Credits (e.g. NEPOOL, PJM) and Renewable/Low Carbon Fuel Credits (e.g. RINs, LCFS), and (iii) providing trading execution coverage for the existing trade books as needed.

Key Accountabilities

Manage position exposure and inventory balances in above-mentioned markets.

Responsible for meeting targets for EBITDA; emphasis on material and sustainable contributions.

Build strong relationships with counterparts, such as trading houses, banks and compliance entities.

Make markets in spot, forwards, time spreads and options. Manage exposures in an illiquid market.

Identify new opportunities as emerging markets develop and build commercial trade strategy to capture those opportunities.

Collaborate with other Environmental Product Traders to develop structures and strategies.

Provide coverage for other Environmental Products Traders when required.

Work with functional support teams to enable new commercial products and structures.

Work with Team to improve market analytics and model development.

Work with Team to inform potential market reactions to new or changing regulatory environment.

Maintain close links with other market participants (e.g. brokers, utilities, exchanges and regulators).

Follow best practices in the execution of trades in the market and management of residual risks.

Provide input and insights into the generation of proprietary trading strategies.

Working with other trading desks to market Cross-Commodity products to customers and generate optimization opportunities across desks.

Ensure that all desk activities comply with financial and market regulations, as well as internal risk and credit policies.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements

4-5 years trading commodity/financial markets experience (including futures and options), with experience developing book trading strategies (preference for environmental credit market experience).

Highly numerate & proven commercial acumen.

Strong bias for action, self-starter.

Ability to work in a team and well developed inter-personal skills.

Innovative with good analytical skills.

Strong relationship building skills, externally as well as internally.

Ability to work under pressure.

Attention to detail.

Strong communicator, with ability to convey ideas/information clearly and concisely.

Advanced Excel skills is a must, with programming knowledge desirable.

Familiarity with the customer on-boarding process and negotiation of trading master agreements, alongside good knowledge of credit clauses.

Must be able to travel extensively.

