Too soon to rule out TCI carbon market despite criticism -regulatory sources

Published 20:02 on January 17, 2020 / Last updated at 20:02 on January 17, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) collaborative's future will still hinge on the final design of the cap-and-invest programme in 13 US jurisdictions despite criticism over the initial proposal, regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.