Spot Trader, Fortum Oyj – Stockholm

Published 16:50 on January 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:50 on January 17, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

We are looking for a Spot Trader to join our Asset Optimisation team in Stockholm. The Asset Optimisation team is part of Physical Trading unit which is responsible for optimizing Fortum’s Hydro, Nuclear and Wind portfolio and trading them on the day-ahead, intraday and ancillary services markets. We are also responsible for consumption forecasting and procuring of electricity for our 2,4 million retail and B2B customers. Asset Optimization team is responsible of production optimization and day-ahead bidding. You will be a part of a team where operative tasks are combined with development of tools and processes. You will:

  • learn our hydro assets and production optimization;
  • bid Fortum production portfolio to the day-ahead market;
  • work is mainly operative work in the dispatching and physical trading center in our Stockholm office;
  • participate in development work according to your skills and interest.

Your qualifications

In order to succeed and lead our business further we expect you to have the interest towards business development, optimization and modeling. Requirements for the position:

  • a Master’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field;
  • you can be recently graduated or you have few years of experience preferably from the energy sector;
  • strong analytical thinking;
  • a constant hunger for growing and learning new things;
  • ability to work well under stress;
  • IT skills such as VBA are to your advantage.

As we are a pan-Nordic team both written and spoken English is a prerequisite. It is an advantage if you master one of the Nordic languages as well.

