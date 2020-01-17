Junior Energy Policy Specialist, APPLiA – Brussels

APPLiA represents the common interests of home appliance manufacturers in Europe. The Association has 20 Direct Members and National Associations covering 25 countries. It promotes the industry’s mission to increase appliance performance while reducing its impact on the environment. It plays an active role in the fields of energy efficiency, ecodesign, energy labelling, e-waste, resource management, smart living, trade, safety and standardisation.

The successful candidates will work on European Union (EU) advocacy issues and play a supporting role to the the energy team in APPLiA. The tasks will cover all aspects of EU energy policy and legislation relevant to the home appliance sector, such as ecodesign and energy labelling legislation (including standardisation), climate policy, circular economy and resource efficiency.

We are looking for an independent, motivated and well-organised person, with some experience in project management. He/she is a good communicator with a positive attitude, a strong sense of teamwork and can adjust easily to changing circumstances.

Main responsibilities:

Support in developing and executing advocacy on relevant dossiers, in close coordination with the APPLiA membership;

Support in promoting and representing the home appliance sector towards the European Institutions;

Support in working closely with other stakeholders, such as NGOs and consumer organisations on energy issues;

Support in coordinating advocacy positions with other European industry associations;

Support in intelligence gathering and in analysis of documentation and legislative proposals related to the current EU environment and energy policy agendas;

Support in writing position papers and presentations and defending them towards the EU decision makers and other stakeholders;

Presenting relevant topics to the APPLiA membership at working groups and general assembly meetings;

Support in managing working groups, including preparation of meeting agendas, minutes, presentations, documents and logistics;

Managing model databases.

Professional experience:

Some experience in EU affairs, preferably in Brussels;

Good knowledge of the EU institutions and the decision-making process;

Knowledge and understanding of EU energy and environmental policy issues;

Previous professional experience in a trade/industry association or with the home appliance sector will be considered a strong asset.

Education:

Relevant Bachelor or Master’s Degree: Economics, Environmental, or Political Science preferred;

A scientific education will be considered if supported by education and/or experience in the European political environment.

Technical skills:

Good level of general computer literacy: Google Docs, MS Office, presentations, spreadsheets, databases, web-meeting platforms;

Project management and presentation skills;

Good analytical skills and an ability to assimilate the various aspects of an issue rapidly;

Good skills to both write and edit engaging reports, briefing and position papers.

Personal qualities:

Independent, able to work autonomously as well as within a team;

Flexible, ability to work on a number or projects simultaneously and to manage competing demands and deadlines;

Capacity to work effectively in cross-cultural and diverse stakeholder environment;

Ability to manage relationships with colleagues and members constructively, diplomatically and with discretion;

Comfortable speaking in public and to large groups.

Languages:

Fluent English (both spoken and written);

Other major European languages are an asset.

Job conditions:

The opportunity to work in an EU related environment within an innovative industrial sector and a multinational, dynamic association;

A motivating, multilingual and multicultural working environment;

Salary package according to Belgium law;

1-year contract (possibility to renew);

Reporting to the Policy Director.

In order to be considered, each candidate is requested to produce a short essay (one-page maximum) or PowerPoint presentation (5 slides maximum) on the European Green Deal and the impacts for the Home Appliance sector.

APPLY HERE

You must send your CV, cover letter and essay or PowerPoint presentation 30 January 2020. Interviews foreseen during the first two weeks of February. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, early applicants may be called for interview before the application deadline; you are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Start date: 1 March 2020

