Policy Adviser, Europex – Brussels

About
Europex is a not-for-profit association of European energy exchanges with 28 members. It represents the interests of exchange-based wholesale electricity, gas and environmental markets, focuses on developments of the European regulatory framework for wholesale energy trading and provides a discussion platform at European level.
Job description
The successful candidate will work on a full-time basis in the Europex Secretariat in Brussels and will be part of a small, dynamic team. She/he will report directly to the Secretary General and will facilitate effective communications with internal and external stakeholders. She/he will support the working groups of the Association and will manage back office activities with a high level of independence.
Responsibilities and tasks
- Monitoring of regulatory developments in the relevant policy fields;
- Drafting of presentations, position papers, consultation responses, press releases, newsletters, regular reports;
- Providing direct support to the working groups, including advice on content, structuring of workflows, facilitating common positions, providing minutes, etc.;
- Event organisation for internal and external meetings;
- Participation in external events related to energy trading;
- Regular updates of the Association’s website, the intranet and social media.
Profile
- Completed higher education in a related field (energy, economics, finance, European studies, political science) with an additional 3-5 years of relevant work experience as a minimum;
- Advanced knowledge about the functioning of the European institutions; knowledge of exchange-based energy trading and financial services regulation is desirable;
- Strong drafting skills and an excellent command of English; French and/or Dutch and/or other languages are a plus;
- Ability to build strong relationships with policymakers, regulators and other stakeholders;
- Ability to adjust technical content to different target groups and different media;
- Familiarity with budgeting and capability to manage financial matters responsibly;
- Independent work style, attention to detail;
- Good IT skills, including an excellent command of MS Office programmes and other end-user IT tools; experience with WordPress is a plus;
- Flexibility for occasional travel.
Offer
- A full-time one-year position under Belgian law with the option to convert to a permanent contract thereafter;
- A competitive remuneration package – the financial compensation will be commensurate with the qualifications and skills of the successful candidate;
- An international and multicultural work environment in an exciting and dynamic policy field;
- Possibility of professional trainings;
- Starting date: as soon as possible.
Application
The deadline for applications is 31 January 2020.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted within two weeks after the deadline.