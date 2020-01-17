Senior Business Developer, Environmental Markets, World Fuel Services – London

At World Fuel Services, our employees are the key to our global success.We are industry leaders due to the innumerable talents of our approximately 5000- strong professional team. Our people thrive in an entrepreneurial and culturally-diverse environment, where innovative thinking, collaboration and efficient execution are highly valued. Our high-performance culture is what allows us to drive sustained growth. Stronger together, we promote an environment where individuals can thrive.

POSITION: Senior Business Developer – Sustainability Solutions (UK)

BUSINESS SEGMENT: Kinect Energy Group

LOCATION: UK (home or office based)

Company Background

Formed in 2016, Kinect Energy Group is part of the World Fuel Services Corporation – a global leader in the downstream marketing and financing of land, marine and aviation fuel products and related services. With revenues in excess of $38 billion and over 4,500 employees worldwide, World Fuel Services is currently ranked # 83 on the fortune 500 list and offers its customers a value-added outsource service for supply, quality control, logistical support and price risk management.

Kinect’s roots were established decades ago and today the global Kinect platform represents the collective talents of Bergen Energi, Nordisk Energipartner, U.S. Energy Services, UX Energy, Beach Front Energy, KTM, On-Demand Energy, Orchard Energy and Professional Utility Board Australia. Each Kinect company brings regional expertise and unique insights to make Kinect Energy Group a leading global energy management company specializing in providing best in class advisory, brokerage, procurement, agency, Supply & Trading, sustainability and environmental and carbon compliance services to its clients worldwide.

Position

The Senior Business Developer will be responsible for developing and selling Kinect Energy Group’s sustainability and compliance services to new and existing corporations throughout the UK.

Key Duties And Responsibilities Will Include



Actively identifying and prospecting existing customers and potential new clients for our Sustainability offering

Lead generation and researching of prospective candidates

Proactively contacting prospective customers to build a relationship and a pipeline

Business to business field sales – presenting the Company’s sustainability product offering and proactively driving UK-wide sustainability sales

Attending and supporting internal and external corporate events, networking and associated lead generation

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of UK energy and carbon legislation, market trends, new technology and carbon solutions

Working closely with key service delivery and marketing colleagues across the business

Support the UK Sales and Key Account team in sales process and competence building on the Company’s Sustainability solutions

Identifying business development opportunities appearing through energy transition, legislation or market conditions

Essential

PERSON SPECIFICATION (BACKGROUND AND SKILLS):



Solution selling experience is essential, preferably gained in the energy industry

Comprehensive understanding of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

Detailed knowledge of Climate Change policies and UK energy and carbon legislation

Full appreciation of the Energy Transition, the implications for businesses and opportunities that result

Knowledge of renewable and low carbon technologies, their practical application and associated regulations

Familiarity with global carbon markets

Experience with Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), Virtual PPA’s and on-site renewable energy developments

Excellent face to face sales presentation delivery skills and experience

Tenacious character and a genuine passion for proactively developing sustainability solutions

Strong analytical, oral and written communications skills

Capability to both work alone and as part of a dynamic team, as required

Ability and willingness to travel nationally and at times, within Europe

Desirable



Bachelors or Master degree in Environmental Science or similar

Understanding of how energy is consumed within a commercial or industrial environment

Experience of renewable energy feasibility modelling

Experience with Demand Side Response schemes

