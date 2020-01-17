Senior Expert on Emissions Trading System, Human Dynamics

Project: EU Support for Climate Action in IPA II Beneficiaries – Transition towards the Low Emissions and Climate-Resilient Economy in the Western Balkans and Turkey

Engagement: Long-term

Project description

The action is to continue support to the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change in the Western Balkans and Turkey and help their transition towards the low emissions and climate-resilient economy. Almost all IPA II beneficiaries have ratified the Agreement and are planning for the implementation of their contributions to it.

Subsequently, the action will support the Beneficiaries’ efforts, which have already started through a previous bridging IPA II Multi-country Programme 2016 action – Technical assistance towards implementation of the new Paris Climate Agreement and continuing climate actions carried out through the multi-annual Environment and Climate Regional Accession Network (ECRAN) project (2013-2016).

The technical assistance will be of paramount importance in supporting climate policy and legislative development across sectors, especially the work on the integrated climate and energy action plans as well as an increased climate mainstreaming that will allow IPA II beneficiaries to fulfil their international and the EU acquis requirements.