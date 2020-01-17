Senior Expert on Emissions Trading System, Human Dynamics

Project: EU Support for Climate Action in IPA II Beneficiaries – Transition towards the Low Emissions and Climate-Resilient Economy in the Western Balkans and Turkey
Engagement: Long-term
Project brief
Project description
The action is to continue support to the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change in the Western Balkans and Turkey and help their transition towards the low emissions and climate-resilient economy. Almost all IPA II beneficiaries have ratified the Agreement and are planning for the implementation of their contributions to it.
Subsequently, the action will support the Beneficiaries’ efforts, which have already started through a previous bridging IPA II Multi-country Programme 2016 action – Technical assistance towards implementation of the new Paris Climate Agreement and continuing climate actions carried out through the multi-annual Environment and Climate Regional Accession Network (ECRAN) project (2013-2016).
The technical assistance will be of paramount importance in supporting climate policy and legislative development across sectors, especially the work on the integrated climate and energy action plans as well as an increased climate mainstreaming that will allow IPA II beneficiaries to fulfil their international and the EU acquis requirements.
Qualifications and skills
- As a minimum, a relevant university degree, preferably with an MSc, or equivalent, in environmental sciences or economics or other related field;
- Fluency in written and spoken English; required ability to travel to beneficiary countries; knowledge of one of the languages of the beneficiary countries will be an asset;
- As a minimum, relevant EU ETS experience, with a good overview of duties and responsibilities of competent authorities, ETS operators and verifiers under the emissions trading;
- As a minimum high quality analytical and document drafting skills, which can be demonstrated by reference to a recent (the previous 2 years) report that he/she has authored;
- As a minimum demonstrable skills in carrying out similar assignments.
General professional experience
- Demonstrable experience of at least 5 years of relevant professional experience, related to the subject matter of the current contract out of which at least 3 years of relevant experience in Western Balkan countries and Turkey and/or the EU Member States;
- Demonstrable deep knowledge and very good understanding of the EU environment and climate acquis and of the EU enlargement process.
Among candidates fulfilling the above minimum requirements, preference will be given to those who have the most demonstrated experience in multi-national projects of legal and implementation issues, particularly with regard to alignment of the enlargement countries with EU environmental and climate acquis during the previous 5 years.
Specific professional experience
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in jobs requiring a deep knowledge of EU climate acquis related to emissions trading, and particularly monitoring, reporting and verifying of GHG emissions within the EU ETS from a point of view of competent authorities, ETS installation operators and verifiers;
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in implementation and/or enforcement related to a range of topics of the EU climate acquis.