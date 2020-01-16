LCFS Market: California prices pull within records, BC deficit grows

Published 22:53 on January 16, 2020 / Last updated at 22:53 on January 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices flirted with all-time highs this week, while data showed British Columbia’s credit deficit for its own clean fuels programme rose in 2018.