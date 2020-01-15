EU lawmakers stress need for bloc to have interim goals towards net zero emissions

The EU’s Parliament gave its firm backing to the European Green Deal on Wednesday, while stressing that the bloc needs interim targets towards its 2050 net zero emission goal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.