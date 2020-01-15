NZ Market: NZUs inch to new highs, but observers see volatility ahead

NZUs rose further in Wednesday trade to extend this week's record high, but with secondary market prices now 16% above the 2019 Fixed Price Option level some market participants expect increased volatility in the next few months.