NZ Market: NZUs inch to new highs, but observers see volatility ahead

NZUs rose further in Wednesday trade to extend this week’s record high, but with secondary market prices now 16% above the 2019 Fixed Price Option level some market participants expect increased volatility in the next few months.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.