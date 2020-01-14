As Trump blocks UN efforts to curb HFCs, US lawmakers try another way

Published 23:03 on January 14, 2020 / Last updated at 23:16 on January 14, 2020 / Americas, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, US / No Comments

US Congressional lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan act for a phase-down of highly potent HFC refrigerant gases, aiming to sidestep President Donald Trump's refusal to ratify a UN pact amendment that would accomplish those goals.