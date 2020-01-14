RGGI’s PJM member states would see higher emissions, generation under carbon border adjustment -analysis

Published 21:51 on January 14, 2020 / Last updated at 23:06 on January 14, 2020

Overall CO2 output in the 13-state PJM region would fall if the grid operator's member states implemented a carbon border adjustment, but the programme's three RGGI participants would see slight emission increases, according to initial modelling results released Tuesday.