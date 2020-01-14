Lead Low Carbon & Environmental Products Market Analyst, BP – London

Job Profile Summary

Responsible for managing a team to perform and provide relevant analytical insights that support trading & origination activities, building capabilities of the team, helping to define and share best practice, identifying process improvements and working with stakeholders to share information and ideas, and develop tools and systems.

Essential experience and job requirements

Key accountabilities

Responsible for the coordination of analytics in support of the GEP business

Subject matter expert, leading collaboration between LNG, gas, power and oil benches to develop low-carbon opportunities

Support the wider BP group with analytics and insights to aid in the low-carbon transition.

Liaising with other teams within Trading Analytics including Long Term Analysis in understanding of bio-fuel and carbon markets

Understand and analyse low-carbon policy outcomes, impacts and opportunities on the business

Seeking and delivering continuous improvement and innovation in analytical approaches and methodologies

Working in collaboration with GEP, European Power and LNG teams to develop an outlook for EU ETS prices

Liaising with other teams within Trading Analytics e.g. Data strategists to ensure best tools and techniques are being deployed

Essential education

Hold a Degree in a quantitative, statistical, mathematical, engineering or similar discipline

Essential experience and job requirements

Strong understanding of Global Environmental markets including the relevant regulatory frameworks

Strong understanding of European power markets

Independent thinker; creative in finding alternative solutions

Commercial focus and reputation for commercial delivery

Confident at presenting in front of a diverse audience.

Can-do approach to delivering results; able to deal with conflict and field critical questioning

Excellent IT and data analysis skills

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Knowledgeable about other energy commodity markets, such as biofuel markets, gas and LNG markets.

Understanding of statistics, data science techniques and modelling is highly regarded

The Market Analysis team is primarily responsible for providing analysis of European Gas & Power, Global LNG and Carbon markets to the trading and origination teams within the International Gas (IG) business and the wider IST organization. Analysis performed by the team provides commercial value by keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying fundamental views that affect the markets.

The role involves leadership in the Global Low Carbon space, driving thought leadership, developing quantitative models (fundamental and/or econometric), understanding key regulatory risks to identify the key value drivers and opportunities in key environmental markets to help shape the commercial agenda. This role will be an integral part of the Global Environmental Products (GEP) team which is responsible for management of BP’s exposure to carbon pricing systems globally.

