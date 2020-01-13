Chile introduces offset provision in updated draft climate change law

Chilean emitters may use offset credits to comply with potential GHG limits under part of the country’s updated draft climate change law, as the beleaguered national government resumes work to hit more ambitious emission reduction targets.