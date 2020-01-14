Associate Director, Climate Change, Oxfam America – Boston/Washington DC

PURPOSE OF POSITION:

The Associate Director, Climate Change will work closely with members of the climate team to provide strategic,technical, policy, fundraising, and thought leadership for Oxfam America’s work on climate change.

The position will work closely with the climate team, Senior Leadership Team, and others to implement the Strategic Framework and structure Oxfam America’s engagement and portfolio on climate.

The position will lead the development of and oversee a portfolio of high-quality program investments and impact, policy, advocacy and research initiatives which integrate gender justice and inequality at its core.

Together with the climate team and Resource Development, the position will support robust fundraising for Oxfam.

The position will be a key spokesperson for Oxfam America on climate change issues, bringing our unique perspective on inequality and poverty from a systems approach.

Together with the climate team, the position will represent Oxfam America’s program to external stakeholders such as peer organizations, academic institutions, policy makers, the media and other key stakeholders within and outside of the climate change space.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Strategic Leadership and Representation

Lead the climate team in agenda setting, strategy development and execution of a body of work to achieve Oxfam America’s new Strategic Framework and Oxfam’s strategic goals.

Support the research and learning agenda on Oxfam’s approach in climate change.

Represent Oxfam externally, influencing key external debates on climate change and related agenda such as gender justice and inequality.

Oversee relationships development and cultivation with donors, Oxfam affiliates, and key country partners to support program development and implementation.

Oversee the development of alliance, networks and strategic partnerships with government, non-government, youth movement, academic institutions, media, think tanks, private sector actors, and donors to expand Oxfam’s influence and impact on climate change issues.

Strategic contributor to Oxfam International Climate and Energy initiatives

Together with the climate team and other Oxfam America stakeholders, contribute to the development of Oxfam International (OI) campaign strategies that integrate climate and energy issues, public engagement, program implementation and link these strategies to Oxfam America’s strategic directions.

Provide policy and strategic inputs to OI campaign teams, participate in campaign management and execution.

Contribute, and where appropriate, lead Oxfam International global teams responsible for delivering program interventions, including policy advocacy, aimed at influencing governments and other stakeholders in national, regional and global spaces.

Appoint and oversee Oxfam’s America technical and other resources contributions to the OI Global Strategic Program on Climate Change for its successful implementation.

Represent or appoint Oxfam America staff in OI Knowledge Hub and other related Climate Change initiatives.

Portfolio Management for Climate Change priorities

Coordinate team’s effort in co-designing with Oxfam country, regional, functional and thematic teams, relevant OUS staff and teams, Knowledge Hubs and affiliates to design relevant and high impact projects aligned with and supporting Oxfam country and regional strategies.

Coordinate Oxfam America climate change program’s investment, technical expertise and other assets to maximize influence and impact

Ensure policy advocacy, inequality and gender justice are mainstreamed in project and program objectives and outcomes as a mechanism for achieving system level change.

Establish project management processes and implementation in line with Oxfam America’s feminist principles, values, compliance, program quality standards, monitoring, evaluation and learning as well as communication.

Ensure responsibility for project expenditure, financial accountability, planning requirements, grant reporting and donor compliances.

People management and culture

Demonstrate in management style as well as ways of working Oxfam’s core values and culture in line with gender justice, feminist principles, safeguarding standards, and other relevant policy and practice.

Set clear goals and expectations and manage execution within teams that enable performance and accountability.

Provide timely guidance and support to staff as appropriate to carry out their responsibilities.

Mentor and develop staff, ensuring they receive professional guidance and development opportunities that allow them to grow and be challenged.

Promote an open, equitable, diverse and participatory work environment.

Fundraising

Identify and execute fundraising strategies, seeking to build a large high leverage program & policy portfolio that support quality programming in priority countries and regions and in the US.

Lead the development of cohesive, focused and effective program proposals.

Coordinate the gathering and sharing of information on existing and emerging donor opportunities and liaise with appropriate Oxfam America teams to secure funding.

EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS POSITION:

The incumbent will work effectively and collaboratively to:

Build a team-based culture of work, perform all duties appropriately for a multilateral and multi-cultural environment, treat all persons with dignity and respect, and be familiar with Oxfam America’s mission, goals, values and culture.

Stay abreast of professional standards, trends and issues affecting this set of responsibilities, demonstrating continuous learning of the field.

Maintain and encourage positive attitude and energy, assisting colleagues wherever possible in solving problems.

Understand and display gender justice and diversity within key areas of responsibility and a commitment to promoting gender justice and diversity in our workplace and programs.

Provide a safe environment for staff, partners, change agents, and promote safeguarding in our workplace, programs, and the communities we serve.

Understand the importance on investing in monitoring, evaluation and learning and Social Accountability and to adapt the strategies of the programs based on the evidence produced.

Travel for up to 30% of time in the US and globally.