Senior Analyst, ESG Data and Research, Climate Advisers Trust – Washington DC

Summary

Climate Advisers Trust—a respected research and public policy group dedicated to strengthening climate action in the United States and around the world—seeks a Senior ESG Research and Data Analyst to join our growing team. The Senior Analyst will lead investment research, contribute to thought leadership on ESG issues related to land use, and publish Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) analysis with a geographic focus on Asia Pacific and Latin America. This role is a full-time salaried position based in Washington, D.C with approximately 10 percent international and domestic travel required.

Responsibilities

Perform financial and ESG quantitative and qualitative analysis to inform investment research, develop thematic narratives and compose research briefs targeted towards both the finance and non-finance communities.

Contribute to thought leadership on ESG issues related to forests and land use

Lead and contribute to project research and analysis strategy for raising compelling insights on forest issues.

Create and interpret financial datasets and translate into knowledge products.

Identify potential new financial or ESG data sources relevant to the project and assess the strengths and weaknesses of these data sets.

Analyze and communicate climate change and environmental sustainability risks in financial terms.

Coordinate with financial and ESG database providers as needed.

Engage with the financial community in diverse geographies around the world (i.e. South East Asia, Latin America, North America).

Support, and at times lead trainings with partners on use of the financial and ESG data for forest-specific analyses.

Provide day-to-day oversight on work streams and deliverables for associated projects, working with and managing external contractors.

Required Experience and Qualifications

4-8 years’ experience in financial analysis.

Experience/education in global capital markets required and land-use and climate change knowledge strongly desired.

Bachelor’s degree required in Mathematical Economics, Data Science, Finance or Analytics. Other relevant concentrations will also be considered.

Strong evidence of an ability to interpret data and information to form an investment conclusion related to forests and other land-uses within the climate change context

Experience working with big-data management and analysis including capture, curation, storage, search and transfer.

Knowledge of relevant systems, tools or statistical packages such as Stata or programming languages such has R, or Python, with mathematical packages for statistical and financial applications.

Ability to research publication ideas, writing and publishing investment news on a regular and timely basis under tight deadlines to broad audiences, some of whom are unfamiliar with financial terminology.

Demonstrated experience sourcing ESG data (ex. Bloomberg, MSCI ESG Direct) with the ability to determine materiality, and develop and/or source ESG indicators.

Familiarity and comfort with interpreting corporate financial statements and disclosures.

Ability to conduct independent corporate and financial engagement.

Preferred Experience and Qualifications

Strong network and knowledge of the financial services sector.

Masters or MBA in relevant disciplines.

Working proficiency with Spanish, Portuguese, or Bahasa.

Understanding of ESG issues within agricultural commodity sectors.

Personal Attributes

Articulate, possessing integrity and the ability to inspire trust.

Comfortable working collegially in a small, dynamic organization.

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability and flexibility in problem-solving and implementing solutions.

Ability to manage, prioritize and multi-task on multiple projects and the ability to surge when projects demand, to meet tight deadlines.

An independent thinker and self-starter with a demonstrated passion for forest, agriculture and other soft commodity supply chains and their roles in mitigating and adapting to climate change.

APPLY HERE