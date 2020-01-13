Sr. Director, Deforestation and Supply Chain Transparency Initiative, Climate Advisers Trust – Washington DC

Summary

Climate Advisers Trust —a respected research and public policy group dedicated to strengthening climate action in the United States and around the world—seeks a Sr. Director for a new supply chain transparency initiative working to address commodity-driven deforestation and environmental wrongdoing.

The Sr. Director will serve a critical role in the transparency initiative within Climate Advisers Trust by overseeing the development and long-term success of the initiative. The initiative aims to provide unprecedented insights into how companies, financiers, and individuals are linked to deforestation and unsustainable land use and illuminate wrong-doing by these economic actors. Based on a ground-breaking database created by the initiative and a consortium of partners, the Climate Advisers Trust will leverage this information through an online platform, through partnerships with in-country organizations, and through research and analysis. The Sr. Director will support the director in executing the initiative strategy, managing strategic partnerships, and managing the project in a day-to-day capacity.

Responsibilities

Contribute thought leadership to the initiative strategy for addressing deforestation in the priority countries of Indonesia, Colombia, and Peru

Lead project management and oversee all project planning documentation

Oversee sub-strategies for engagement, research, and analysis

Manage delivery of work of all sub-grantees and contractors

Present the initiative to key stakeholders in global fora

Serve as main point person for coordination with other projects within Climate Advisers Trust

Support communications team in the strategy and content for strategic communications.

Act as first point of contact for all inquiries into the project from potential partners

Support engagement efforts by overseeing the creation and updating of key project documents

Lead oversight of the project on a day to day basis

Required Experience and Qualifications

At least two years of experience in project or program management

At least two years of experience in developing or overseeing partnerships with local civil society organizations

At least two years of experience working on corporate sustainability or environmental advocacy on forest issues

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Experience overseeing contract delivery

Passion for sustainable land use and solutions to deforestation

Preferred Experience and Qualifications

Advanced degree in environmental science, biology, forestry, sustainability or a related field

Experience working on commodity-driven deforestation, preferably in Indonesia, Colombia, or Peru

Experience in data-driven solutions for sustainable land use

Language proficiency in Spanish or Bahasa Indonesia

Expertise in one or more commodity supply chains linked to deforestation

About Climate Advisers Trust

Climate Advisers Trust is a policy, research and advocacy organization working to deliver the post-carbon economy. In the United States and around the world, Climate Advisers Trust creates and implements large-scale, cost-effective strategies to strengthen climate action and improve lives. The organization conducts this work in partnership with leading philanthropies, think tanks, advocacy groups, international institutions, companies and governments. Climate Advisers Trust offers an award-winning culture and beautiful office environment that emphasizes transparency, risk taking and collaboration. The organization’s work to reduce emissions from deforestation is its largest practice area. Communicating to investors, financial analysts and asset managers the material risks associated with climate change is the organization’s fastest growing area of work. Climate Advisers Trust’s traditional core competency and international reputation stems from expertise in climate diplomacy. The organization works in many other areas as well, including aviation, renewable energy, energy efficiency, carbon pricing, supply chains, advocacy campaigns and more.

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Policy

Climate Advisers Trust is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity and strives to select the best-qualified person for each position in the organization. We enthusiastically accept our responsibility to make employment decisions without regard to race, religion, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, marital status, disability, military service or veteran status, genetic information, or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state, and local laws and ordinances. Organization management is dedicated to ensuring the fulfillment of this policy with respect to hiring, placement, promotion, transfer, demotion, layoff, termination, recruitment advertising, pay and other forms of compensation, training, and general treatment during employment.

