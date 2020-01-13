Research Fellow, Climate Advisers Trust – Washington DC

Summary

Climate Advisers Trust—a respected research and public policy group dedicated to strengthening climate action in the United States and around the world—is seeking a Research Fellow to join our growing team. The Research Fellow will conduct important quantitative and qualitative analysis on an exciting new Climate Advisers Trust project.

The project uses climate economic modelling and financial analysis to understand how responses to climate change (policies, consumer habits, market economics, etc.) will shift the underlying valuation and risk metrics for the assessment of debt and equity securities of firms in the agricultural commodity value chain. The goal of the project is to highlight the importance of climate response risks to investors and lenders in the soft commodity supply chain in tropical forest economies.

Climate Advisers Trust is looking for a highly motivated, qualified research professional to join the team to advance this initiative. This is a temporary, non-benefit position through December 31st, 2020 with the potential to extend beyond that period.

Responsibilities

Compile research and develop analysis on soft commodity supply chains and financing in target countries.

Identify compelling insights and trends to explore further in deep-dive analyses.

Participate in strategy discussions to inform key project research decisions.

Produce background research on companies, financial sector participants, and sustainability frameworks applicable to the soft commodities sector.

Produce briefings on the financing structures of different components of soft commodity supply chains in selected sectors and countries.

Present research in concise formats to senior Climate Advisers Trust staff and external experts, as required.

Shape and draft products based from research to meet project’s deliverables.

Advise economic and financial experts on composition of markets and sectors to inform deep quantitative analysis.

Support senior staff in fulfilling other project deliverables, as required.

Key Skills and Experience

Strongly Desired

Strong research background, both in academic and professional settings. Economics and econometric analysis such as multi-variate regression, finance or social science research experience preferred.

At least two years of professional experience, or a graduate degree in a relevant subject preferred.

Demonstrated ability to synthesize complex information gathered from background research across multiple sources and present key findings in a concise format.

Strong presentation skills, both written and speaking.

Highly motivated, self-starting and able to work independently to complete assigned deliverables.

Preferred

Knowledge of and strong interest in developmental, natural resource economics, and sustainable finance.

Familiarity with agricultural supply chains, land use change dynamics, or corporate sustainability.

Spanish or Bahasa language skills.

About Climate Advisers Trust

Climate Advisers Trust is a policy, research and advocacy organization working to deliver the post-carbon economy. In the United States and around the world, Climate Advisers Trust creates and implements large-scale, cost-effective strategies to strengthen climate action and improve lives. The organization conducts this work in partnership with leading philanthropies, think tanks, advocacy groups, international institutions, companies and governments. Climate Advisers Trust offers an award-winning culture and beautiful office environment that emphasizes transparency, risk taking and collaboration. The organization’s work to reduce emissions from deforestation is its largest practice area. Communicating to investors, financial analysts and asset managers the material risks associated with climate change is the organization’s fastest growing area of work. Climate Advisers Trust’s traditional core competency and international reputation stems from expertise in climate diplomacy. The organization works in many other areas as well, including aviation, renewable energy, energy efficiency, carbon pricing, supply chains, advocacy campaigns and more.

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Policy

Climate Advisers Trust is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity and strives to select the best-qualified person for each position in the organization. We enthusiastically accept our responsibility to make employment decisions without regard to race, religion, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, marital status, disability, military service or veteran status, genetic information, or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state, and local laws and ordinances. Organization management is dedicated to ensuring the fulfillment of this policy with respect to hiring, placement, promotion, transfer, demotion, layoff, termination, recruitment advertising, pay and other forms of compensation, training, and general treatment during employment.

APPLY HERE