Climate Action Reserve policy director joins soil-based carbon credit start-up

Published 14:34 on January 13, 2020 / Last updated at 18:58 on January 13, 2020 / Americas, Bavardage, Canada, US / No Comments

The policy director of offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) has left the company to lead carbon methodology development at a Massachusetts-based agricultural technology firm, Carbon Pulse has learned.