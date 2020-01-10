California proposes members of new offset committee after long delay

Published 23:16 on January 10, 2020 / Last updated at 00:37 on January 11, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB on Friday named the 13 members of the Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) for board approval later this month, after the applicant selection process faced numerous delays over the past year.