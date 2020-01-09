Utah Republicans cue up budget funding for California ETS lawsuit

Published 22:18 on January 9, 2020 / Last updated at 22:18 on January 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Utah Republicans have included funding in the state’s upcoming budget for a lawsuit challenging the legality of California’s cap-and-trade programme and emissions performance standard, but final approval is still months away, a government spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.