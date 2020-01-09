Team Leader, Climate Change, Trading & Regulatory Services, Environment Agency – Preston, UK

Posting date: 08 January 2020 Salary: £34,879 per year Hours: Full time Closing date: 27 January 2020 Location: Preston, Lancashire Company: Environment Agency Job type: Permanent Job reference: 13796

We are the Environment Agency. We protect and improve the environment. Acting to reduce the impacts of a changing climate on people and wildlife is at the heart of everything we do.

This role will sit within the energy efficiency section of our Climate Change, Trading and Regulatory Services (CCTRS). However, there will likely be some cross over to other parts of CCTRS – emissions trading or business development and support.

As a CCTRS Team Leader you will provide essential leadership to a team of officers and technical leads in order to drive and deliver our work through regular change. Whether that be a change in your team’s responsibilities across the different schemes we manage, or changes to how the schemes themselves are administered.

You will be expected to deliver a wide range of work through your team. However, you will not need to be a technical expert. A basic working knowledge or our schemes will be advantageous, but this can be developed once you are in the role. The most important thing is your ability to provide strong leadership.

The team

CCTRS work to reduce climate change by driving down over half of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. We do this by improving energy efficiency across business and industry and through effective regulation of renewables/low carbon.

We sit within our wider Operations Regulatory Services and manage a number of schemes. These include (amongst others) Emissions Trading, Climate Change Agreements and the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme.

Experience/skills required

Through experience to date you will ideally be able to demonstrate some of the following:

• The ability to lead a diverse group of people.

• Enthusiasm to improve how we do things.

• Excellent communication

• Ability to head team meetings, including presenting to groups of people. This includes department meetings up to 70 people. You are expected to communicate 1-1 with individuals and be able to do this with a wide range of personalities and abilities

• The ability to thrive in a changing work environment.

• The ability to deliver high priority work through your teams.

• A positive attitude, alongside a genuine desire to support others

