Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission – New Delhi

Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Economic and Prosperity
Please Note: All applicants are required to mandatorily fill the complete online application form including the employment and educational details, motivational segment and the competency based questions. We will be thoroughly reviewing the application forms only for all the required details. Forms that are incomplete in any respect will not be considered while shortlisting for the next stage.
Main purpose of job:
To coordinate British High Commission work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020.
Roles and responsibilities / what will the jobholder be expected to achieve?
- To coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for India, working closely with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery COP26 objectives supports [long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in India, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.
- To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with India, advising on local sensitivities and India priorities; including briefing for ministers and senior officials.
- To liaise with officials in the Indian government on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.
- To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society activists
- To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in India.This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required.
- To hold a corporate responsibility objective (e.g. L&D, Greening lead)
Essential on arrival:
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- A minimum of 4+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
Language:
Fluent written and spoken English.Level of language required –
Minimum level required C1 under the CEFRL or equivalent.
- Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field.
17 January 2020
C4 (L)
Fixed Term, Full-time
40
24 months
South Asia & Afghanistan
India
New Delhi
British High Commission
1
102,429 per month plus 12% Provident Fund and 6% Special Allowance
1 March 2020
For British High Commission (BHC) candidates, the Local Staff BHC Terms & Conditions will apply.
For other than BHC candidates, salary will be INR 102,429 per month plus 12% Provident Fund and 6% Special Allowance.
Additionally the BHC offers a great benefits package that includes annual domiciliary medical cover, plus a Group Hospitalisation Scheme with Rs. 500,000 floater cover for your immediate family.
The BHC is recognised as a good employer, with a robust, fair and transparent performance management & appraisal system linked to increments and staff bonuses. We have a 5-day working week, plus annual leave, public holidays, maternity leave provision, special leave, paid sick leave provision; ample development opportunities, travel opportunities, a good organisational culture, and excellent work/life balance.
Around half of our work force is women. We treat people with respect and equality and have a policy of zero tolerance for any form of discrimination, bullying, or harassment.
This is a good opportunity to be part of a strong, diverse team, working in the biggest network that FCO has anywhere across the globe. We are aiming to make it the best.
Learning and development opportunities :
We place a strong emphasis on learning and development. You will have access to existing and new learning and development opportunities available through the wider job-relevant learning and development and support for your own personal development. This includes:
- Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.
- Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.
- The British Embassy has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work
To Apply:
Please note applications without (a) and (b) will not be considered.
A. Complete the Online Application Form
B. Complete the Motivation and Competency Segment in the Online Application Form
Internal candidates applying for this position need to upload their appraisal forms for the previous 2 years (if applicable) and also inform their current line managers, else the applications will not be considered.
We will accept only online applications by 17th January 2020 midnight.
All the applicants will be required to strictly adhere to the security guidelines of British High Commission.
Applicants who do not have the required qualification & experience should kindly abstain from applying, as their applications will not be considered.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and no telephone enquires will be dealt with.
The appointment will be subject to Police Verification and other checks including references, medical, educational and professional.
