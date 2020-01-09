Economics, Energy and Climate Change Adviser, British Embassy – Kyiv

This is a full-time permanent position of 40 working hours per week including 1 hour per day for lunch.

The Embassy operates a flexible working scheme, allowing staff members to adjust daily start and finish times to meet personal and operational needs. Occasional working from home (up to 1 day per week) is also possible, subject to agreement from the Line Manager and regular reviews.

The British Embassy in Kyiv is committed to providing excellent training including, but not limited to, access to the UK’s Diplomatic Academy. There will be opportunities for further study of economics in a foreign policy context, and training in project management. With its combination of policy and service delivery, this job provides excellent developmental prospects. You will also have the opportunity to attend regular seminars and other events both in Ukraine and the UK.

All applicants should have the right to live and work in Ukraine. The British Embassy does not sponsor work permits.

The successful candidate will be subject to professional background and security clearance.

Staff recruited locally by the British Embassy in Kyiv is subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local Ukrainian employment law.