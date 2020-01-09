Economics, Energy and Climate Change Adviser, British Embassy – Kyiv

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Political
The British Embassy in Kyiv is part of a world-wide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas and is now looking to recruit an experienced Economics, Energy and Climate Change Adviser. The primary purpose of this role is to be the main source of advice, analysis and expertise on key developments relating to Ukraine’s economy to colleagues in the Embassy, and in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and Her Majesty’s Treasury in London. The jobholder will advise on trade policy, including in relation to new bilateral arrangements being put in place between the UK and Ukraine, as the UK leaves the EU. As the only economics specialist in the Embassy, the jobholder will need to work independently and to use her/his initiative in making decisions on prioritisation of economic reporting.
The successful candidate will provide advice and analysis on Ukraine’s energy and climate change policies and opportunities for the UK to support reform in these areas. He/she will manage Embassy projects relating to the energy sector and climate change (up to £500,000 per year), including recommending areas for Embassy activity, liaison with project implementers, input into project design and monitoring.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
- Monitoring and analysing economic data and identifying key trends and risks to Ukraine’s economic and financial stability;
- Monitoring and analysing Ukraine’s relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF – possible changes to the government’s economic policies and related legislation);
- Monitoring and analysing developments in Ukraine’s energy and climate change policy, including energy security, market development, the transition from coal and increase in renewable energy;
- Advise on trade policy issues, particularly arrangements for facilitating trade between the UK and Ukraine following the UK’s departure from the EU. Liaison with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Agriculture and other parts of the Ukrainian government on this subject;
- Drawing on a wide network of contacts among Ukrainian government officials, parliamentarians, academics and donors to produce timely (often short notice) reporting that takes account of local political dynamics and recommendations on how the UK can/should influence decision makers. Also to produce reporting on longer-term economic, energy and climate change issues;
- Representing the Embassy through participation in seminars and conferences;
- Providing briefings and points to make for economic, energy and climate change-related meetings for the Ambassador and senior visitors from the UK;
- To support the wider work of the embassy on projects, public diplomacy and activity;
- Management of Embassy projects relating to energy and climate change (up to £ 500,000 per year), including recommending areas for Embassy activity, liaison with project implementers, input into project design and monitoring.
- University degree in Economics;
- Proficient level of Ukrainian, Russian and English (written and spoken, minimum of C1 level for CEFR framework*);
- Expertise in macro-economics and the work of International Financial Institutions;
- Understanding of Ukraine’s relationship with the EU, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement;
- Understanding of the local energy market;
- A good political antenna to make the linkages between economic and energy policy and the complex domestic political environment and a wide network among Ukrainian officials and academics, and among the donor community;
- Strong networking skills and ability to build relationships with senior stakeholders;
- Strong analytical skills and will be able to set out complex and technical issues clearly and concisely in both written and spoken communications.
- Experience of working on energy and/or climate change issues;
- Good understanding of UK policy and priorities.
27 January 2020
C4 (L)
Full-time, Permanent
40
Europe, Eastern Europe & Central Asia
Ukraine
Kyiv
British Embassy
1
3,312.87
24 February 2020
This is a full-time permanent position of 40 working hours per week including 1 hour per day for lunch.
The Embassy operates a flexible working scheme, allowing staff members to adjust daily start and finish times to meet personal and operational needs. Occasional working from home (up to 1 day per week) is also possible, subject to agreement from the Line Manager and regular reviews.
The British Embassy in Kyiv is committed to providing excellent training including, but not limited to, access to the UK’s Diplomatic Academy. There will be opportunities for further study of economics in a foreign policy context, and training in project management. With its combination of policy and service delivery, this job provides excellent developmental prospects. You will also have the opportunity to attend regular seminars and other events both in Ukraine and the UK.
All applicants should have the right to live and work in Ukraine. The British Embassy does not sponsor work permits.
The successful candidate will be subject to professional background and security clearance.
Staff recruited locally by the British Embassy in Kyiv is subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local Ukrainian employment law.
Please note that the deadline for applications is 23:55 on the day mentioned in the above field “Application deadline”.
We advise you to allow enough time to complete and submit your full application, since only applications completed and submitted before the deadline will be considered.
Please be aware that the deadline for submitting applications is considered to be the time zone for the country where the vacancy has arisen.
Please be advised that British Diplomatic Missions will not be able to meet the travel costs incurred when travelling to the interview, nor the costs connected with relocation if offered a position.