Additional WCI offset project seeks California LCFS transition

Published 15:51 on January 9, 2020 / Last updated at 15:55 on January 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Another California-registered offset project is aiming to transfer to the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), according to public filings, adding to a recent trend as stakeholders seek higher prices in the complementary market-based scheme.