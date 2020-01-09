COP26 Policy Officer, British Embassy – Paris

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Political
The British Embassy is part of a worldwide network representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas.
We are currently looking for a Policy Officer: COP26 Climate Change Conference to coordinate the France Network’s efforts to support delivery of the UK-Italy hosted 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in November 2020.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
To coordinate implementation of the France Network’s COP26 strategy for France, working closely with/drawing from the expertise of climate/environment, economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in France, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.
To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with France, advising on local sensitivities and French priorities; including briefing for Ministers and senior officials.
To liaise with officials across the French government on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.
To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in regional authorities, representatives of businesses, and civil society activists.
To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 in France. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting events as required.
To contribute to the corporate life of the France Network via the various, complementary committees e.g. L&D, anti-bullying, harassment and discrimination, wellbeing and crisis.
- Fluent in English and at least French C1 level.
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
- Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field.
17 January 2020
C4 (L)
Fixed Term, Full-time
35
18 months
Europe, Eastern Europe & Central Asia
France
Paris
British Embassy
1
4,819
17 March 2020
This is a full-time, fixed-term position of 18 months.
All appointments are subject to professional background check satisfactory security clearance. The successful applicant will be required to provide a copy of his/her passport or national identity card for all nationalities held, an up-to-date criminal record (casier judiciaire) for recent countries of residence (which can be obtained online at https://casier-judiciaire.justice.gouv.fr ), two written proofs of address (utility invoices and/or bank statements) and two references.
Staff recruited locally by the British Embassy in France are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local French employment law and FCO guidance for Local Staff. The posts we offer are not an entry point into the UK’s Diplomatic Service.
Your application will only be considered if you follow the guidance below:
- Your application must be sent in English only.
- Your application must clearly indicate all nationalities you hold.
Visa / Passport requirements: Candidates must currently hold the independent right to live and work in France and be prepared to ensure that right remains throughout the scope of the contract. Additional requirements may become necessary pending EU Exit. If requirements change additional eligibility information will be shared during the recruitment process.
Please note that the deadline for applications is 23:55 on the day mentioned in the above field “Application deadline”.
We advise you to allow enough time to complete and submit your full application, since only applications completed and submitted before the deadline will be considered.
Please be aware that the deadline for submitting applications is considered to be the time zone for the country where the vacancy has arisen.
FCO does not pay for travel related expense incurred in interviews (including Security Check) or accept any financial risk, including cancelation or reschedule costs. The FCO will not meet the costs connected with relocation if offered a position.