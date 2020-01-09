COP26 Policy Officer, British Embassy – Paris

We are currently looking for a Policy Officer: COP26 Climate Change Conference to coordinate the France Network’s efforts to support delivery of the UK-Italy hosted 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in November 2020.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

To coordinate implementation of the France Network’s COP26 strategy for France, working closely with/drawing from the expertise of climate/environment, economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in France, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.

To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with France, advising on local sensitivities and French priorities; including briefing for Ministers and senior officials.

To liaise with officials across the French government on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.

To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in regional authorities, representatives of businesses, and civil society activists.

To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 in France. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting events as required.

To contribute to the corporate life of the France Network via the various, complementary committees e.g. L&D, anti-bullying, harassment and discrimination, wellbeing and crisis.