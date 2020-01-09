Climate Change Policy Attache (Thailand and the Region), British Embassy – Bangkok

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Economic and Prosperity
Main purpose of job
To coordinate UK Government work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020. Regional position, focusing on Thailand but also supporting UK climate engagement with Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.
Roles and responsibilities
The UK Government champions diplomatic efforts to prevent global climate change. Last year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Special Report concluded that ‘limiting global warming to 1.5°C would require “rapid and far-reaching” transitions in land, energy, industry, buildings, transport, and cities. Global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) would need to fall by about 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching ‘net zero’ around 2050.’
As the Co-Presidency of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), the UK is committed to working with the UN and our Presidency partners, Italy, to prevent catastrophic climate change. We hope that all the parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement will commit to more ambitious greenhouse gas reductions before or at COP26. This is critical to safeguard our future.
The jobholder will work to promote a more ambitious commitment to cut greenhouse gases by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand (CLMT) in the context of COP26. The work will be more heavily focused on Thailand (about 70% of the jobholder’s time) as a major emitter. The role will involve lobbying senior officials in the Thai government and supporting lobbying by posts in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, and raising broader awareness on the risks of climate change among the public and wider stakeholders.
We are looking for a pro-active, engaged individual with a passion for making a difference and an understanding of the importance of this issue.
Full responsibilities of the jobholder would be as follows:
- To coordinate implementation of the UK’s COP26 strategy in Thailand, and to support its implementation in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, working closely with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in Thailand and region.
- To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Thailand and region, advising on local sensitivities and priorities in Thailand and region; including providing briefing for UK ministers and senior officials.
- Raising awareness about the risks of climate change and importance of the COP26 negotiations among the Thai and regional population and key decision-makers.
- Liaising with senior officials in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.
- Planning our and implementing engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society activists
- Managing Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required.
The jobholder will be a member of the Prosperity Team at the British Embassy Bangkok – a team which focuses on sustainable development with a remit which includes economic reform, health, science, environmental issues and climate change. They will work in collaboration with the Embassy’s existing climate and energy lead (the same level of seniority), who focuses on existing UK-funded programme and policy work with the Thai government.
While the British Government has embassies in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, it does not have full time climate change leads in these countries. The jobholder will work alongside British Embassy staff in these countries when advocating more ambitious climate change policies there.
This is a challenging and exciting opportunity to play an influential role on what may be the most important issue of our lives. The British Embassy in Bangkok, a vibrant organisation, committed to diversity and staff development.
Essential on arrival
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
- Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field.
- Pre- existing connections to the Thai government – in particular the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment or the Ministry of Energy.
20 January 2020
C4 (L)
Fixed Term, Full-time
36
24 months
Asia Pacific
Thailand
Bangkok
British Embassy
1
100,932
1 March 2020
Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed):
The British Embassy Bangkok encourages all staff to develop their capabilities, through both formal training (courses) and informal (job-shadowing, coaching, on-the-job training etc). The majority of our formal L&D opportunities are drawn from FCO resources. All staff are encouraged to share their skills and experience with colleagues, through informal training (‘lunch & learn’) or coaching/mentoring. All staff are eligible for 5 L&D days a year.
Must hold passport to travel to other countries.
British Embassy Relocation
In late 2019/early 2020, the Embassy will be moving from the current premises on Wireless Rd to new accommodation in the Sathorn area.
