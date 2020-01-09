Climate Change Policy Attache (Thailand and the Region), British Embassy – Bangkok

Main purpose of job

To coordinate UK Government work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020. Regional position, focusing on Thailand but also supporting UK climate engagement with Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Roles and responsibilities

The UK Government champions diplomatic efforts to prevent global climate change. Last year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Special Report concluded that ‘limiting global warming to 1.5°C would require “rapid and far-reaching” transitions in land, energy, industry, buildings, transport, and cities. Global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) would need to fall by about 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching ‘net zero’ around 2050.’

As the Co-Presidency of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), the UK is committed to working with the UN and our Presidency partners, Italy, to prevent catastrophic climate change. We hope that all the parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement will commit to more ambitious greenhouse gas reductions before or at COP26. This is critical to safeguard our future.

The jobholder will work to promote a more ambitious commitment to cut greenhouse gases by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand (CLMT) in the context of COP26. The work will be more heavily focused on Thailand (about 70% of the jobholder’s time) as a major emitter. The role will involve lobbying senior officials in the Thai government and supporting lobbying by posts in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, and raising broader awareness on the risks of climate change among the public and wider stakeholders.

We are looking for a pro-active, engaged individual with a passion for making a difference and an understanding of the importance of this issue.

Full responsibilities of the jobholder would be as follows:

To coordinate implementation of the UK’s COP26 strategy in Thailand, and to support its implementation in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, working closely with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in Thailand and region.

To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Thailand and region, advising on local sensitivities and priorities in Thailand and region; including providing briefing for UK ministers and senior officials.

Raising awareness about the risks of climate change and importance of the COP26 negotiations among the Thai and regional population and key decision-makers.

Liaising with senior officials in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.

Planning our and implementing engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society activists

Managing Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required.

The jobholder will be a member of the Prosperity Team at the British Embassy Bangkok – a team which focuses on sustainable development with a remit which includes economic reform, health, science, environmental issues and climate change. They will work in collaboration with the Embassy’s existing climate and energy lead (the same level of seniority), who focuses on existing UK-funded programme and policy work with the Thai government.

While the British Government has embassies in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, it does not have full time climate change leads in these countries. The jobholder will work alongside British Embassy staff in these countries when advocating more ambitious climate change policies there.

This is a challenging and exciting opportunity to play an influential role on what may be the most important issue of our lives. The British Embassy in Bangkok, a vibrant organisation, committed to diversity and staff development.