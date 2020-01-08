Oregon lawmakers add industrial exemptions, regional phase-in to renewed ETS legislation -media

Published 22:50 on January 8, 2020 / Last updated at 22:52 on January 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Oregon lawmakers intend to unveil a revised WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill on Monday, with the proposal expected to include free allowance allocations and exemptions for key industrials in attempt to win over support in the short legislative session, according to media reports.