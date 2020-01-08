Oregon lawmakers intend to unveil a revised WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill on Monday, with the proposal expected to include free allowance allocations and exemptions for key industrials in attempt to win over support in the short legislative session, according to media reports.
Oregon lawmakers add industrial exemptions, regional phase-in to renewed ETS legislation -media
