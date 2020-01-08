California offset issuances expected to bounce back in 2020 -analysts

Published 23:11 on January 8, 2020 / Last updated at 23:16 on January 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuances will increase this year due to a large overhang of WCI-eligible credits awaiting approval by California regulator ARB at the end of 2019, analysts said Wednesday.