COP26 Climate Change Advisor, British High Commission – Wellington

COP26 in Glasgow will represent a defining international moment for addressing climate change, five years on from the Paris Agreement. Climate change is not a distant threat – we must act together to accelerate action to reduce emissions, protect our environment and adapt to the consequences that we are seeing all over the world.

We are looking for a motivated COP26 Climate Change Regional Adviser to drive the UK in NZ preparations for COP26, working with UK teams across the Pacific as part of a virtual Pacific hub and a highly ambitious, active, global climate network.

The UK is a global leader on tackling climate change, being the largest donor to the Green Climate Fund and the first major economy to legislate on net zero carbon emissions.

The COP26 Climate Change Adviser will be central to ensuring strong collaboration and partnership with New Zealand in the lead up to COP26, as we seek to raise global ambition and action. You will need to think creatively to promote the UK’s objectives, engaging a range of stakeholders both in New Zealand and across the Pacific to identify regional priorities ahead of COP26.

You will sit within the Political and Public Diplomacy Team in Wellington, working closely with the Trade Policy team, the Science and Innovation Adviser and Communications colleagues. Alongside colleagues at BHC Suva, you will be a core member of the Pacific Climate Change Cell, a virtual team bringing together expertise from UK teams across the Pacific. Your relationship with BHC Suva will be key, as will your ability to build trusting, responsive, collaborative relationships with colleagues in the UK.

This is a great job for a climate change expert passionate about delivering a successful COP to significantly increase global ambition, spotting and maximising opportunities across the region. The role will suit someone who can work collaboratively as part of a virtual team to deliver high quality work, aiming high to meet long-term goals whilst responding promptly to diverse commissions. Strong communication skills and an ability to build relationships while working remotely will be essential. The successful candidate should be willing to be adaptable and to provide surge capacity to other areas of the mission as required.

1. COP26 initiatives: UK in NZ (70%)

Lead implementation of the UK’s COP26 strategy in New Zealand. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation and resilience and adaptation objectives, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.

Lead external engagement on COP26 with New Zealand Government, civil society and other diplomatic missions.

Work with the Head of Political Team to integrate COP26 deliverables to the UK’s wider climate change campaign.

2. Regional coordination (25%)

Work with the Suva-based Pacific Climate Change Officer to coordinate UK effort across the Pacific

Promote the UK’s New Zealand-focused climate change activities to the regional audience, and within New Zealand, promote Pacific-focused efforts to the domestic audience, to ensure maximum impact for UK initiatives.

Build and develop relationships with key regional climate change bodies.

3. Building expertise (5%)