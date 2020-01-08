Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission – Dhaka

For British High Commission (BHC) candidates, the Local Staff BHC Terms & Conditions will apply.

For other than BHC candidates, salary range will be BDT 145,982 per month.

The British High Commission offers a competitive remuneration package, including salary, benefits, a leave entitlement, Health Insurance and relevant L&D opportunities.

Employment offers are subject to successful clearance of pre-employment and security checks.

No accommodation or relocation expenses are payable in connection with this position.

The BHC is recognised as a good employer, with a robust, fair and transparent performance management & appraisal system linked to staff bonuses. We have a 5-day working week, plus annual leave, public holidays, maternity leave provision, special leave, paid sick leave provision; ample development opportunities, travel opportunities, a good organisational culture, and excellent work/life balance.

We treat people with respect and equality and have a policy of zero tolerance for any form of discrimination, bullying, or harassment.

This is a good opportunity to be part of a strong, diverse team, working in the biggest network that FCO has anywhere across the globe. We are aiming to make it the best.