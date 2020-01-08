Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission – Dhaka

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Political
Main purpose of job:
To coordinate the work of the British High Commission in Dhaka to combat Climate Change in Bangladesh, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- To coordinate implementation of the High Commission’s COP26 strategy for Bangladesh, working closely with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience and adaptation objectives in Bangladesh, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.
- To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Bangladesh, advising on local sensitivities and Bangladesh priorities; including briefing for ministers and senior officials.
- To liaise with officials in the Government of Bangladesh (e.g. MoFA, Environment, Planning and others) on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.
- To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society activists
- To manage events with Government and other partners to raise public awareness and build support for UK activities/partnership with Bangladesh
- To help take forward any specific UK initiatives with Bangladesh that arise from COP26
- To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in Bangladesh. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required.
- To hold a corporate responsibility objective contributing to the wider corporate agenda of the network e.g. L&D, Crisis support.
Language requirements:
Language: English
Level of language required: Fluent written and spoken, there will be a written test to assess language skills.
Learning and development opportunities:
- Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.
- Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.
- The British High Commission has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work
Essential on arrival:
- Bachelor’s Degree in any field from a Reputable University.
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
Desirable:
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field.
28 January 2020
C4 (L)
Full-time, Permanent
36
South Asia & Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Dhaka
British High Commission
1
BDT 145,982
1 April 2020
For British High Commission (BHC) candidates, the Local Staff BHC Terms & Conditions will apply.
For other than BHC candidates, salary range will be BDT 145,982 per month.
The British High Commission offers a competitive remuneration package, including salary, benefits, a leave entitlement, Health Insurance and relevant L&D opportunities.
Employment offers are subject to successful clearance of pre-employment and security checks.
No accommodation or relocation expenses are payable in connection with this position.
The BHC is recognised as a good employer, with a robust, fair and transparent performance management & appraisal system linked to staff bonuses. We have a 5-day working week, plus annual leave, public holidays, maternity leave provision, special leave, paid sick leave provision; ample development opportunities, travel opportunities, a good organisational culture, and excellent work/life balance.
We treat people with respect and equality and have a policy of zero tolerance for any form of discrimination, bullying, or harassment.
This is a good opportunity to be part of a strong, diverse team, working in the biggest network that FCO has anywhere across the globe. We are aiming to make it the best.
‘’Note : All applicants are required to mandatorily fill the complete online application form including the employment and educational details, motivational segment and competency questions. We will be thoroughly reviewing the application forms only for all the required details. Forms that are incomplete in any respect will not be considered while shortlisting for the next stage.’’
To Apply:
Please note applications without (a) and (b) will not be considered.
a) Complete the Online Job Application Form.
b) Complete the motivation segment in the Online Application Form and the competency questions.
Internal candidates applying for this position need to upload their appraisal forms for the previous 2 years (if applicable). They should also inform their current line managers, and check for the eligibility clause if on probation, else the applications will not be considered.
We will accept only online applications by “28th January ’20” midnight.
- Applicants who do not have the required qualification & experience should kindly abstain from applying, as their applications will not be considered.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and no telephone enquires will be dealt with.
- The appointment will be subject to Police Verification and other checks including references, educational and professional.
‘’Please note that all the applicants will be required to strictly adhere to the security guidelines for British High Commission.‘’
