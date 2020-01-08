Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Riyadh

The Embassy aims to offer an attractive working environment and remuneration package for this role.

Salary details:

Base Salary including Eid bonus – SAR 13,578.14

Housing Allowance – SAR 3,394.53 (subject to eligibility)*

Travel Allowance – SAR 400 (subject to eligibility)*

*Allowances are not payable to staff who receive official provision for such expenditure in some other form.

No accommodation and relocation expenses are payable in connection with this position.

Normal working hours for the Embassy are 08.00 to 15.00 Sunday to Thursday. This position is full-time, based on 35 hours per week.

The jobholder should also be flexible in their approach to hours worked as these will also be dictated by operational needs and may involve working out of hours (evening and weekend), especially during events and visits.

The successful candidate will be subject to a 90-day probationary period.