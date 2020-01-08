Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Riyadh

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Economic and Prosperity
The British Embassy Riyadh has a vacancy for a Climate Change Policy Manager on a fixed-term contract until 30 November 2020.
The jobholder will coordinate and lead the British Embassy Riyadh’s work to combat climate change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020. You will also engage with relevant Saudi Ministries and Whitehall colleagues as well as relevant stakeholders to maximise leverage and alignment during the Saudi G20 Presidency which runs until 22 November 2020.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for Saudi Arabia, working closely with Economic, Political, Prosperity, and Communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation and resilience & adaptation objectives in Saudi Arabia, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions, and green finance.
- Coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Saudi Arabia, advising on local sensitivities and Saudi Arabia’s priorities, including briefing for ministers and senior officials.
- Liaise with officials in the Saudi government – in particular the relevant Saudi G20 Presidency leads – including Ministry of Energy and delivery stakeholders on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including Heads of Missions) and Ministers.
- Plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society activists.
- Manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in Saudi Arabia. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting events as required.
- Hold a corporate responsibility objective e.g., crisis, learning and development.
The above list is not exhaustive and the job holder will be required to be flexible and take on other ad-hoc tasks as required.
Key competencies required:
- Collaborating and Partnering – Creating and maintaining positive, professional and trusting working relationships with a wide range of people within and outside the organisation to help get business done. Working collaboratively, sharing information, and building supportive, responsive relationships with colleagues and stakeholders whilst having the confidence to challenge assumptions. Encouraging collaboration and building effective partnerships including relationships with Ministers.
- Delivering at Pace – Focusing on delivering timely performance with energy and taking responsibility and accountability for quality outcomes. Working to agreed goals and activities and dealing with challenges in a responsive and constructive way. Providing the focus and energy to drive activities forward through others and encourage staff to perform effectively during challenging and changing times.
- Leading and Communicating – Leading from the front and communicating with clarity, conviction and enthusiasm. Establishing a strong direction and a persuasive future vision; managing and engaging with people with honesty and integrity, and upholding the reputation of the organisation.
- Seeing the Big Picture – Having an in-depth understanding and knowledge of how your role fits with and supports organisational objectives and the wider public needs. Scanning the political context and taking account of wider impacts to develop long term implementation strategies that maximise opportunities to add value to the citizen and support economic, sustainable growth.
- A minimum of 2 years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/ with national or regional government, international organisations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Fluent in English and Arabic, both written and spoken (minimum level required C1 under the CEFRL or equivalent).
- At least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- Excellent relationship development and management skills, capable of operating at all organisational levels. Experience of developing relationships and building influence with multiple stakeholders in public and private sectors. Recognises the importance of developing a strong professional network.
- Cultural awareness and business knowledge of the relevant market. Functional knowledge of local business community and trends.
- Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and spoken. Able to express ideas and messages clearly and concisely, both orally and in written communication.
- Flexible, resilient, decisive, and calm under pressure. With a proven track record of delivering results to a high standard within tight deadlines.
- Excellent organisational ability, with proven ability to manage, plan, and prioritise tasks and workload; and a proactive approach to problem solving.
- Team player who is capable of working on their own initiative and manage others.
- Strong IT skills and literacy in Microsoft Office applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook).
- Knowledge of financial/ budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s degree in a relevant field.
Seeing the Big Picture, Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Delivering at Pace
35
8 months
Middle East & North Africa
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
British Embassy
1
13,578.14
1 April 2020
30 November 2020
The Embassy aims to offer an attractive working environment and remuneration package for this role.
Salary details:
- Base Salary including Eid bonus – SAR 13,578.14
- Housing Allowance – SAR 3,394.53 (subject to eligibility)*
- Travel Allowance – SAR 400 (subject to eligibility)*
*Allowances are not payable to staff who receive official provision for such expenditure in some other form.
No accommodation and relocation expenses are payable in connection with this position.
Normal working hours for the Embassy are 08.00 to 15.00 Sunday to Thursday. This position is full-time, based on 35 hours per week.
The jobholder should also be flexible in their approach to hours worked as these will also be dictated by operational needs and may involve working out of hours (evening and weekend), especially during events and visits.
The successful candidate will be subject to a 90-day probationary period.
Eligibility:
The position is available to Saudi nationals and to holders of Saudi residence permits or transferable iqamas. Successful candidates will be required to transfer their sponsorship to the British Embassy.
How to apply:
Interested candidates must attach 1) an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) and 2) a covering letter to their online application form. Your application must also include examples of when you have demonstrated the competencies outlined above.
Applications that do not include these information will not be considered.
Closing date for applications is at 23:55 (KSA local time) on 28 January 2020.
Applications received after the stated deadline will not be considered.
Due to the large number of applications we receive, only those shortlisted for the next step of the recruitment process will be contacted.
The start date mentioned in the advert is an assumed start date and the successful candidate will be required to undergo security vetting procedures. Any offer of employment will be subject to the candidate achieving suitable clearances, medical clearance and reference checks.
