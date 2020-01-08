Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission – Kigali

Main purpose of job:

To coordinate British High Commission Kigali work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of UK objectives on climate and environment. The two key platforms for this delivery will be 1) the 2020 Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, plus the subsequent two year period where Rwanda is Commonwealth Chair in Office; and 2) the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020 in Glasgow.

Roles and responsibilities: