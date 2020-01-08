Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission – Kigali

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Global Issues Team
Main purpose of job:
To coordinate British High Commission Kigali work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of UK objectives on climate and environment. The two key platforms for this delivery will be 1) the 2020 Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, plus the subsequent two year period where Rwanda is Commonwealth Chair in Office; and 2) the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020 in Glasgow.
Roles and responsibilities:
- To coordinate bilateral engagement with the Rwandan government on climate issues related to CHOGM. This will include attempting to ensure coherence between UK COP26 priorities and CHOGM Environment priorities.
- To lead wider regional and continent-wide climate and environment inputs to CHOGM preparation.
- To be responsible for implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for Rwanda which you will help develop and maintain, working closely with economic, political, prosperity, DFID and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports resilience & adaptation objectives in Rwanda, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.
- To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Rwanda, advising on local sensitivities and priorities; including briefing for ministers and senior officials.
- To monitor progress and impact of UK engagement with Rwanda and continue to work together on shared climate goals after CHOGM and COP26 while Rwanda remain Commonwealth chair.
- To liaise with officials in the Rwandan government including the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.
- To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society activists.
- To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to CHOGM, COP26 and any other climate events in Rwanda. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting events as required.
- To work alongside colleagues across the mission, especially those in DFID, to ensure that COP26 and broader UK climate objectives are considered as part of all activity.
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
- Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field.
17 January 2020
C4 (L)
Fixed Term
36
24 months
Africa
Rwanda
Kigali
British High Commission
1
RWF 2,048,343
3 March 2020
Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed):
- Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.
- Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.
- The British High Commission Kigali has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work
Working patterns:
Able to offer one day a week of home working and flexible hours to work around broader life commitments.
