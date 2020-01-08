Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Rabat

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Chancery
The British Embassy in Rabat is seeking a hard working team player to take up the position of Climate Change Policy Manager, grade C4 (L) to start as soon as possible.
Main purpose of the job:
The successful candidate will coordinate British Embassy Rabat’s work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020.
Main duties and responsibilities:
- To coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for Morocco, working closely with economic, political, DIT/prosperity, programmes and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation and resilience & adaptation objectives in Morocco, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.
- To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Morocco, advising on local sensitivities and Moroccan priorities; including briefing for ministers and senior officials.
- To liaise with officials in the Moroccan government (including Ministry of Energy, Mines and the Environment, Ministry for Urban Planning and Development, Ministry for Industry, Investment and the Digital Economy, Ministry for Foreign Affairs) on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including Heads of Mission) and Ministers.
- To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), businesses and representatives of businesses and civil society activists.
- To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in Morocco. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, supporting visa arrangements, coordinating with and providing input to media colleagues e.g. for communications planning, speeches and social media output, and supporting and helping design and deliver events as required.
- To hold a corporate responsibility objective and if required an internal crisis management objective. Other responsibilities to be confirmed as the role develops.
Key Competences:
- Collaborating and Partnering: People skilled in this area create and maintain positive, professional and trusting working relationships with a wide range of people within and outside the Civil Service to help get business done.
- Leading and Communicating: Effectiveness in this area is about showing our pride and passion for public service, leading from the front and communicating with clarity, conviction, integrity and enthusiasm.
- Seeing the Big Picture: This is about having an in-depth understanding and knowledge of how your role fits with and supports organisational objectives and the wider public needs.
- Delivering at Pace: Effectiveness in this area means focusing on delivering timely performance with energy and taking responsibility and accountability for quality outcomes.
- Fluency in English, French and/or Arabic both oral and written.
- Level of language required: minimum level required C1 (operational) under the CEFRL or equivalent).
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Climate and Environment Science, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, etc.
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
- Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field.
Working Hours and Remuneration:
The Embassy aims to offer an attractive working environment and remuneration package for this role, including: gross salary of MAD 30,879 per month, inclusive of all allowances. The contract will be for a full time employment, fixed term for 2 years.
The Embassy has a strong commitment to learning and development and all staff are required to agree a learning and development plan with their line manager.
Conditioned working hours for the position are 38 hours per week Monday to Friday. The role will generate some additional hours e.g. through events work (internal or external) or travel and will be expected to work flexibly e.g. time off in lieu (TOIL) to manage this (as overtime is not payable for this role).
Eligibility:
Applicants must have a right to work and live in Morocco.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates must attach the following documents in English when applying online:
1. A covering letter
2. An updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) and completed online application form.
** (Your application must include examples of when you have demonstrated the competencies outlined above in the cover letter or motivation section in the application form. Applications that do not include this information will be rejected).
All applications must be received before 23:55 (Local Time) on 20 January 2020.
Applications received after the stated deadline will not be considered.
Due to the large amount of applications we receive only those shortlisted for assessment/interview will be contacted. A test will be carried out to assess the level of writing in French and English.
The British Embassy is an equal opportunities employer, dedicated to inclusivity, a diverse workforce and valuing difference. Staff recruited locally by the British Embassy is subject to Terms and Conditions of service according to local Morocco employment law.