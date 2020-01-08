Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Rabat

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a right to work and live in Morocco.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates must attach the following documents in English when applying online:

1. A covering letter

2. An updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) and completed online application form.

APPLY HERE

** (Your application must include examples of when you have demonstrated the competencies outlined above in the cover letter or motivation section in the application form. Applications that do not include this information will be rejected).

All applications must be received before 23:55 (Local Time) on 20 January 2020 .

Applications received after the stated deadline will not be considered.

Due to the large amount of applications we receive only those shortlisted for assessment/interview will be contacted. A test will be carried out to assess the level of writing in French and English.

The British Embassy is an equal opportunities employer, dedicated to inclusivity, a diverse workforce and valuing difference. Staff recruited locally by the British Embassy is subject to Terms and Conditions of service according to local Morocco employment law.