Climate17: Portfolio Manager – Oxford, UK

Climate17 is proud to collaborate with a leading Profit for Purpose business and to look for an outstanding Portfolio Manager to join their growing team.

Our client works with forward-thinking organisations to help turn their climate responsibilities into positive outcomes to cut their CO2 emissions and improve quality of life for millions of people around the world. They are a leader in the global carbon markets and climate change sector working with major public and private sector clients to fund sustainable development projects that reduce carbon emissions at scale and deliver towards the UN Global Goals. They also advise on a range of climate change mitigation and adaptation subjects, from large scale implementation to national climate change policies.

The Position

As a part of the team you will work with an extensive network of project partners and suppliers to fulfil the portfolio elements via the purchase of voluntary carbon credits. You will also work with other market intermediaries to sell exclusive partner projects to the wholesale market.

You will develop wholesale business engaging with clients directly to construct, tailor and price bespoke voluntary carbon portfolios, as well as renewable energy credit offers. Cooperating with the Account Management team, you will participate in buying activities end to end from price negotiation through to delivery. The role will require development of a broad understanding of the (voluntary) carbon market, development of opportunities and relationships with the wholesale network, focused engagement with a supplier network, and application of the knowledge gained to ensure the quality of portfolios.

This is a very central position in a growing area of the business, sitting in between the carbon supply market of projects, the client teams and wholesale clients. if you believe you have the right skills and are ready to deliver results and generate impacts, then we would be keen to hear from you.

Key responsibilities

Develop client carbon portfolio propositions for the Client and Business Development teams

Help deliver on the team’s wholesale targets, generating sales and implementing the strategy

Implement and manage project credit buy-side strategies to fulfil client contracts

Manage the supply of carbon and other market credits, building and maintaining productive relationships

Assist in the transactional fulfilment of voluntary portfolio liabilities

About you

Minimum 3 years commercial or business background with exposure to financial markets and brokerage / trading in carbon markets highly advantageous

Experience managing end to end sales lifecycle from pre-sale proposals and structuring to managing productive external relationships, to contracts and delivery

Demonstrable attention to detail and an understanding of risk management

Highly commercial, able to optimise financial returns with ability to produce winning portfolios

Highly numerate and analytical with good working excel skills

Track record of prioritising a high workload, with wide-ranging deliverables

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with capacity to work well in a team environment

An understanding of carbon markets and products and their role in tackling climate change

Proactive and accountable

Right to work in the UK is essential

About us

Climate17 are recruitment specialists across Energy & Environmental markets.

