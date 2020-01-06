Climate17: Commodity Sales Trader, Environmental Products – London

Climate17 are recruitment specialists across energy & environmental markets.

Our client is a leading energy risk management, trading and asset management firm, with its head office in London.

They have a unique capability to structure and implement tailored risk management solutions for their clients to protect against volatile energy and commodity prices.

They provide access to a range of energy and commodity products including natural gas, power, emissions, crude oil, refined products and coal. Providing pricing and liquidity on standard products as well as more complex and structured strategies, including spot, futures, forwards, options, swaps, swaptions, index products, swings and spreads in various currencies.

There is an opportunity to join the team as an Environmental Commodity Sales Trader to lead on the following:

Cross Commodity Trading

Work across various sectors including: Carbon, Natural Gas, Crude and oil products, LPG, Biodiesel, Petrochemicals

Work within Structuring deals in a fast-paced environment

Deal Origination

Work on Market Analysis and reporting

Requirements

Degree Qualified or equivalent

Experience in Client development and providing solutions

Experience in working within Commodity Trading

You will be an entrepreneurial, commercially minded individual with an ambitious personality

Experience in working as a broker, trader or in corporate finance

You will work hand-in-hand with clients operating across the energy and commodities value chain to structure the most suitable solutions based on their unique situations and exposures.

For more information or a confidential discussion please contact Kris Kobi at Climate17 – Kris@climate17.com.

