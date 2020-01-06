Climate17: Sales Director, Carbon Offsetting – Oxford, UK

Climate17 are recruitment specialists across energy & environmental markets.

Our client is an international prestigious profit for purpose environmental and social impact company known worldwide for their role in helping organisations offset residual carbon emissions.

A rare opportunity has arisen for an outstanding individual to join our client’s senior team as a Director of Sales. This role will provide leadership and direction for new business and existing accounts and partnerships and have responsibility for the growth and direction of this entire department.

This is an opportunity with significant responsibility to join an organisation that so far has helped other businesses cut 34 million tonnes of CO2, and improved quality of life for more than 36 million people around the world. You will be joining an organisation who have more than 20 years’ experience as leader in the global markets and climate change sector. They work with major public and private sector clients to fund sustainable development projects that reduce carbon emissions at scale, measurably increase quality of life and deliver towards the UN Global Goals.

Role description

Responsibility for shaping and leading Sales strategies aimed at capturing new sales and expansion within major accounts, actively engaging with customers.

Accountability for business growth, team expansion, revenue delivery, profit margin, sales pipeline, and other quantitative goals as well as reporting effectively on performance.

Developing and building the sales and supporting infrastructure and culture to enable the planned revenue growth.

Working closely with the Marketing function to ensure an integrated Marketing and Sales strategy.

Owning the customer feedback processes and outputs to drive continuous improvement and customer service.

Driving co-operation and collaboration with other functions across the company to maximise efficiency and effectiveness and to provide an integrated response to client needs.

Developing and maintain a positive, collaborative working relationship with all other functions.

Select and Implement Sales and CRM systems effectively to maximise opportunities and prepare for growth and to deliver shareholder reports.

About you

Carbon Offsetting sales experience is extremely desirable for this role, other backgrounds such as B2B sales within Sustainability or Energy Efficiency would also be considered.

A proactive hands on approach to winning and managing large corporate clients is required.

Exceptional leadership and sales skills are essential, along with personal commitment and passion for the role.

Experience in developing and building the sales and supporting infrastructure and culture to enable the planned revenue growth.

Significant experience both in sales and sales management, including people management of target driven sales people, is also required.

A professional, team-oriented, relationship-oriented approach to winning business and developing successful, long-term client engagements.

An existing network of contacts within the corporate sector would be highly advantageous.

High energy, competitive and hungry to win.

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills with proven track record of quickly building credibility both internally and externally.

You will be a team player, personable, social, good at building internal relationships.

High level of integrity and ethical standards

