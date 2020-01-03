Head of COP Unit/Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Santiago, Chile

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Economic and Prosperity

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities) Main purpose of job: To coordinate British Embassy Santiago work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020. Lead on the management and coordination of the COP Climate Change and Clean Growth Unit as part of the wider Economic Affairs Prosperity Section to support UK COP25 and COP26 efforts in Chile. Roles and responsibilities: To coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for Chile, working closely with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in Chile, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.

To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Chile, advising on local sensitivities and Chile priorities; including briefing for ministers and senior officials.

To liaise with officials in the Chile government, specifically Ministry of Environment – working closely with our UK BEIS Secondee – on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.

Lead on delivery of Non-ODA Mature Market Clean Energy funding programme in Chile and support delivery of Science and Innovation Network (SIN) programme to support Chile’s transition towards a low carbon economy and facilitate UK low carbon commercial opportunities in the areas of clean energy, low emission transport, green finance and ambitious emission reduction policy frameworks.

Promote the UK’s Industrial and Clean Growth strategies, climate change policy experience and low carbon capabilities to key Chilean public, private and academic stakeholders; represent the British Embassy by participating in the Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Action and the British Chamber’s Sustainability Committee

Collaborate with Department of International Trade (DIT) to generate and identify UK low carbon business opportunities in Chile.

To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society activists

To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to Chile COP25 Presidency and the UK’s COP26 Presidency and climate events in Chile. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required.

Essential qualifications, skills and experience Essential on arrival: Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.

A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.

Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience Desirable: Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.

Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.

Master’s Degree in a relevant field.

Required competencies: Seeing the Big Picture, Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Delivering at Pace

Grade: C4 (L)

Type of Position: Full-time, Fixed term, with possibility of renewal

Working hours per week: 36

Region: Latin America and Spanish speaking Caribbean

Country/Territory: Chile

Location (City): Santiago

Type of Post: British Embassy

Number of vacancies: 1

Starting monthly salary – Gross Salary: CLP 2,498,700 Plus Meals Allowance: CLP 74,000

Other benefits and conditions of employment Must have the legal status to live and work in Chile.