Energy Analyst, European Gas, Power & Renewables, IHS Markit – Paris

IHS Markit is looking to recruit a highly quantitative individual with a deep interest in the future evolution of the European power sector. The Paris-based role sits at the core of the European power, gas and renewables team which delivers regular retainer and consulting services to a wide client base from across the gas and power value chain. The team is part of a global gas and power research group that allows IHS Markit to deliver unrivaled insights into the future direction of European energy markets.

The postholder will be:

Contribute to IHS Markit’s European power, gas, and renewables analysis in terms of market projections; regulation tracking; economic assessments. A strong focus will be put on new technologies and end-uses and on their quantitative modeling.

Responsible for the accurate and timely delivery of a range of reports and analysis that underpin our retainer products, our multiclient studies, and consulting assignments

​Job requirements:

An advanced degree in maths, engineering or other highly quantitative subject;

Experience of maintaining and developing large models of complex systems.

Although not essential the following experience would be desirable:

Experience in the European power market either in the industry or in an advisory capacity;

Detailed understanding of power dispatch modelling;

Knowledge of operation of European power markets and European energy policy.

