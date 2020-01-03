Job Postings > Energy Analyst, European Gas, Power & Renewables, IHS Markit – Paris

Energy Analyst, European Gas, Power & Renewables, IHS Markit – Paris

Published 15:26 on January 3, 2020

IHS Markit is looking to recruit a highly quantitative individual with a deep interest in the future evolution of the European power sector. The Paris-based role sits at the core of the European power, gas and renewables team which delivers regular retainer and consulting services to a wide client base from across the gas and power value chain. The team is part of a global gas and power research group that allows IHS Markit to deliver unrivaled insights into the future direction of European energy markets.

The postholder will be:

Contribute to IHS Markit’s European power, gas, and renewables analysis in terms of market projections; regulation tracking; economic assessments. A strong focus will be put on new technologies and end-uses and on their quantitative modeling.

Responsible for the accurate and timely delivery of a range of reports and analysis that underpin our retainer products, our multiclient studies, and consulting assignments

​Job requirements:

  • An advanced degree in maths, engineering or other highly quantitative subject;
  • Experience of maintaining and developing large models of complex systems.

Although not essential the following experience would be desirable:

  • Experience in the European power market either in the industry or in an advisory capacity;
  • Detailed understanding of power dispatch modelling;
  • Knowledge of operation of European power markets and European energy policy.

APPLY HERE

