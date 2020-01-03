Energy Analyst, European Gas, Power & Renewables, IHS Markit – Paris

IHS Markit is looking to recruit a highly quantitative individual with a deep interest in the future evolution of the European power sector. The Paris-based role sits at the core of the European power, gas and renewables team which delivers regular retainer and consulting services to a wide client base from across the gas and power value chain. The team is part of a global gas and power research group that allows IHS Markit to deliver unrivaled insights into the future direction of European energy markets.
The postholder will be:
Contribute to IHS Markit’s European power, gas, and renewables analysis in terms of market projections; regulation tracking; economic assessments. A strong focus will be put on new technologies and end-uses and on their quantitative modeling.
Responsible for the accurate and timely delivery of a range of reports and analysis that underpin our retainer products, our multiclient studies, and consulting assignments
Job requirements:
- An advanced degree in maths, engineering or other highly quantitative subject;
- Experience of maintaining and developing large models of complex systems.
Although not essential the following experience would be desirable:
- Experience in the European power market either in the industry or in an advisory capacity;
- Detailed understanding of power dispatch modelling;
- Knowledge of operation of European power markets and European energy policy.