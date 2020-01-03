Energy Campaigner, Friends of the Earth Europe – Brussels

Deadline: January 15th 2020 (start date as soon as possible)

Friends of the Earth Europe campaigns for sustainable and just societies and for the protection of the environment. It unites 32 national organisations with thousands of local groups and is part of the world’s largest grassroots environmental network, Friends of the Earth International. Please see www.foeeurope.org for more information.

The campaigner will work as a member of a team working to deliver FoE Europe’s vision and strategy on climate and energy. In particular this post will focus on FoE Europe’s work towards a fossil free Europe, with a focus on gas. FoE Europe has been a leading organisation in the campaign against gas in Europe, tackling fracking, and fossil gas infrastructure lock-in. FoE Europe campaigns on gas with FoE Europe member groups inside and outside the EU, and works closely with key NGO allies in Brussels and at the national level.

This post is expected to support and expand this continuing campaign.

Key responsibilities:

Develop FoEE’s policies, expertise and strategies on fossil fuels, in particular, gas, and lead advocacy work;

Support groups, specifically in our European network, in the preparation of cases in relation to the development of fossil fuel infrastructure;

Develop and implement the FoEE ‘fossil free Europe’ campaign activities, in close cooperation with other members of the Climate Justice and Energy team;

Coordinate activities and strategies with key allies; strengthen the movement against fossil fuels, in particular gas;

Carry out and deliver annual planning, budgeting, and fundraising for work on fossil fuels, in particular gas;

Produce press releases and communication materials like briefings, reports, studies, blog articles, infographics, videos, op-eds, in close cooperation with communications colleagues;

Use social media effectively;

Represent FoEE externally, including to the media and at external events;

Maintain an overview of the key relevant research, events and policy developments;

Report to and advise the coordinator of the Climate Justice and Energy team on the campaign;

Contribute to development of strategy and tactics of the Climate Justice and Energy programme beyond the specific campaign on gas;

The campaigner will report to and be task managed by the coordinator of the Climate Justice and Energy team.

Essential requirements:

Strong commitment to the values, vision and mission of Friends of the Earth Europe;

Three to five years’ experience in working with an NGO at EU or international level, including advocacy work and campaigning on energy and/or climate issues. Experience campaigning on gas is an advantage;

Experience in managing campaigns including the various responsibilities involved (such as fundraising, research, planning, lobbying, communications);

Experience in dealing with stakeholders from different backgrounds: decision-makers at high- and working-level, MEPs, NGOs, FoEE member groups, activists, lobbyists, researchers, media, etc.;

Experience in project management including proven ability to effectively adjust plans to rapidly changing circumstances;

Good understanding of European energy and/or climate policy;

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English;

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team;

Motivation to exchange with and learn from colleagues;

Creativity: able to think out of the box and find new ways to campaign;

Flexibility: able to attend evening/weekend meetings and undertake travel.

The position is based in Brussels (full-time) in the FoEE office.

We offer a salary between Euro 2,852 and 3,546 gross per month, depending on experience.

FoE Europe offers an attractive benefits package, including a 13th month salary, lunch vouchers, an additional 5 days of holidays per year, pension scheme, hospitalisation and comprehensive travel insurance. We also offer full coverage of train travel in case of commuting within Belgium. FoE Europe offers a motivating working environment in an international NGO and office located in an environmentally-friendly NGO building. We offer a one-year contract for the position. Dependent on funding, we intend to continue the post beyond the 12-month period.

Conditions are according to Belgian legislation; hence the position is open solely to persons with the right to live and work in the EU.

Friends of the Earth Europe welcomes candidates of all descriptions, regardless of age, sexual orientation, marital status, wealth, religious, philosophical or political beliefs, language, present or future state of health, disability, physical or genetic characteristics, gender, pregnancy, parental status, change of sex, nationality, race, skin colour, ancestry, nationality, descent, national or ethnic or social origin. FoE Europe strives to make our office as diverse as possible.

APPLY HERE

Interviews are scheduled for the week of January 20th 2020.

FoEE will store your application and all corresponding data for a period of 6 months after the job advert closes. If you would like us to keep your CV and application letter on file, please indicate this in your email.

Only candidates selected for the test and interviews will be contacted – thank you for your understanding.