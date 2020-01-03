Senior Commodity Risk Analyst, BP – London

Job Profile Summary:

The Commodity Risk Analyst is a key position within the Commodity Risk and Integrated Supply & Trading Finance organisation. This role is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of value-added reporting and analysis. We primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within Market Risk and MI Analytics in order to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, P&L reporting and analysis.

Job advert:

Role Synopsis:

Integrated Supply & Trading is BP’s face to the traded markets for BP in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. IST’s role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure.

IST has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of BP. Commodity Risk in BP Integrated Supply and Trading (IST) is a key middle-office, financial controls function, accountable for ensuring that trading activities are conducted within a robust control framework. As a segment of IST Finance, the Commodity Risk organization operates in support of IST’s strategic objectives, helping it to achieve its aim of being the world’s pre-eminent energy trader, in a controlled and compliant way. It is accountable for short term planning and for all middle office control and reporting activities. It also ensures consistency and monitors compliance in processes and Operating Standards. Commodity Risk operates seamlessly with the Risk function to support the business.

The role of Commodity Risk Analyst is a key control position within the Commodity Risk and Integrated Supply & Trading (IST) Finance organization, in the Global Oil Trading business. This role is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of value-added reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a bench within Global Oil trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within risk and control in order to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, P&L reporting and analysis

Responsibilities:

Develop a deep understanding of IST’s Oil trading business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals.

Deliver reporting and analytics that provide insight into IST’s business activities, in order to support business decision making and to strengthen the control environment.

Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Embed rigor and challenge in the forecasting processes for both cash and working capital, providing independent verification of actual returns.

Act as key finance interface for the integration of new commercial activities, ensuring Commodity Risk requirements are established and delivered. This includes deal valuation, working capital and cash impacts, and identifying/mitigating financial or operational risks associated with new activity.

Demonstrate strong leadership competencies, able to lead initiatives, influence and participate in decisions and collaborate effectively across regional and global teams.

Essential experience:

Business experience in an Oil Physical Trading environment

Strong understanding of Financial Accounting

Strong analytical and quantitative skills.

Strong desire to develop leadership capability either as an individual contributor or in a formal management capacity.

Team player and eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members within the commodity team and across other trading benches.

Able to grasp and communicate complex models and trading transactions in layman terms for non-technical audience, while highlighting the key economic effects.

Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals.

Demonstrated leadership attributes and a desire to lead and develop people.

Essential education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, Engineering, or other Quantitative field (or equivalent)

