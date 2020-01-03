Secretary General, EuropeOn – Brussels

EuropeOn is the European Electrical Contractors Association representing a sector made up of 300,000 electrical contractor businesses worth € 200 billion annual turnover and employing 1.8 million professionals. Together with our member associations from 12 countries, we are committed to advancing the regulatory and business environment for our companies.

We are looking for a Secretary General to be the public face of the organization, be responsible for its office leadership, and give direction and clarity on strategic and policy development.

The Secretary General will ensure that EuropeOn is at the forefront of European energy policy debates, effectively communicating and promoting the electrical contracting sector’s contribution to policies for electromobility, green and smart buildings, skills, and more.

Job Description

Advising the Board on all aspects of the organisation’s strategic development;

Managing the planning and delivery of the organisation’s activities in the best interests of the organisation and its members;

Exercising financial control and budgetary management of the organisation and its programmes and activities;

Managing the secretariat at its headquarters in Brussels.

Deliverables

Provision of a clear strategic direction for EuropeOn and overall leadership;

Delivery of EuropeOn activities to a high standard of performance;

Developing and maintaining a high reputation for EuropeOn;

Ensuring EuropeOn’s financial stability;

Manage the secretariat staff.

Skills

Ambition, dynamism and can-do attitude;

Organisational skills, pragmatism; ability to work quickly, efficiently and effectively;

Strategic thinking;

Customer service mindset;

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English; ability to make clear presentations in front of an audience and write in a structured and clear manner.

Experience

A minimum of 5 years of experience as policy advisor within a European organisation in the energy sector or a European organisation covering, among others, energy policies;

Experience within a membership-based, industry association.

What we offer

A 360-degree experience, covering policy, communications, strategy, etc. within an increasingly attractive and influential association;

An open-ended contract;

Remuneration package which includes lunch vouchers, DKV hospital and dental insurance, contribution to public transportation and representation costs;

Occasional travel within Europe; and

An international environment located in the heart of Brussels.

How to apply

APPLY HERE

Deadline: 17 January 2020

