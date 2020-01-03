Experienced Emissions Trader, Danske Commodities – Aarhus

Starting out, you will get a thorough introduction to the team, your tasks and our general trading setup. Within the first six months your primary focus will be to get the necessary mandates and trading set-up in place and be on track with the flow of EUAs for Equinor. As the Climate Markets team is involved in various business activities, there are a lot of opportunities for further career development either under the DC umbrella – or internationally under the Equinor umbrella.

The ideal candidate for this position has minimum 3 years of experience from a similar position within emissions trading. What characterises a good Emissions Trader is someone who has a competitive nature and thrives with challenging the status quo.

RESPONSIBILITIES

manage the flow of EUAs to Equinor to accomodate their yearly compliance need;

manage and develop a proprietary EUA book;

develop algo strategies for the EUA book together with the Automated Trading team in Danske Commodities;

price customer flows on back to back trades and other types of structures;

engage with other internal trading teams on knowledge sharing.

QUALIFICATIONS

We expect that you:

have minimum 3 years’ experience within emissions trading;

have experience running your own proprietary book on EUAs;

have a sound cross commodity knowledge;

are fluent in English – both written and verbal.

PERSONAL SKILLS

We expect that you:

work independently and with a high degree of discipline on your book – this is required as you will be handling a large flow to Equinor and run your own proprietary book;

are a team player who is open to input from others, and at the same time has the personal strength to believe in your own trading strategies;

work well under pressure challenge the status quo and develop the books in terms of size and potential new products, such as options.

