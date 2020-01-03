Climate Change Policy Advisor, British Embassy – Berlin

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Economic and Prosperity

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)

The British Embassy in Berlin is part of a world-wide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas and is currently looking to recruit a Climate Change Policy Advisor. Main purpose of job: To contribute to British Embassy Berlin work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in November 2020. Roles and responsibilities: To support implementation of the Embassy‘s COP26 strategy for Germany, working closely with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include policy and project delivery aligned with COP26 objectives that supports long-term decarbonisation, resilience & adaptation, clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.

To support Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Germany, advising on local sensitivities and German priorities; including briefing for ministers and senior officials.

To plan and implement Embassy-run events to support COP26 objectives.

To support the senior climate and energy policy advisors to liaise with officials in the German government on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26.

To support engagement with sub-national authorities and non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with representatives of businesses and civil society activists.

To support Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26. This could include organising visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues.

To contribute to wider Embassy work through corporate responsibilities.

Essential qualifications, skills and experience

Fluent written and spoken English and German (minimum level required C1 under the CEFRL).

Bachelor‘s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.

A minimum of 2 years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.

Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience

Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.

Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.

Master‘s Degree in a relevant field.

Required competencies

Making Effective Decisions, Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Delivering at Pace

Application deadline

12 January 2020

Grade

B3 (L)

Type of Position

Fixed Term, Full-time

Working hours per week

37.5

Duration of Post

24 months

Region

Europe, Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Country/Territory

Germany

Location (City)

Berlin

Type of Post

British Embassy

Number of vacancies

1

Starting yearly salary (EUR)

€59,304 gross per annum rising to approx €66,616 gross per annum after a qualifying period in addition to performance related pay. (Salary is not negotiable)

Start Date

1 March 2020

Other benefits and conditions of employment

This is a full-time position of five working days 37.5 hours per week, for a contract period of two years. The successful candidate will be subject to professional background check and security clearance. Staff recruited locally by the British Embassy in Germany are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local German employment law. The British Embassy in Berlin has a strong ethos of Learning and Development, including our Learning and Development Week. In addition, there will be many opportunities to attend external seminars and events on relevant issues. This is in addition to the induction programme offered to all Embassy staff. The successful applicant will be encouraged to be actively involved in the corporate life of the Embassy, contributing to the wider objectives of the British Government‘s Germany network and supporting the Embassy‘s positive working environment. Visa / Passport requirements: Candidates must currently hold the independent right to live and work in Germany and be prepared to ensure that right remains throughout the scope of the contract. Additional requirements may become necessary pending EU Exit. If requirements change additional eligibility information will be shared during the recruitment process.

